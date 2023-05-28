Rhea Ripley wishes 41-year-old star a happy birthday after dominant victory at WWE Night of Champions

Rhea Ripley has wished a WWE Superstar a happy birthday following her dominant victory at Night of Champions.

WWE Night of Champions aired live from the Jeddah Superdome in Saudi Arabia today. Bianca Belair's historic reign as RAW Women's Champion came to an end at the hands of Asuka, but Rhea Ripley is just getting started as SmackDown Women's Champion.

The Eradicator defended the SmackDown Women's Championship against Natalya tonight at the premium live event. The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio was ringside for the match. Ripley dominated from the outset and sent Natalya flying into the announce table. Back in the ring, Rhea connected with the Riptide for a quick pinfall victory, retaining her title.

Ripley took to Twitter after defeating Natalya and wished her a happy birthday. The veteran turned 41 years old today but likely isn't in the mood for a celebration after her devastating loss at the premium live event.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY NATTIE! 🎉⚖️," tweeted Ripley.

Former WWE star Lana (CJ Perry) reacts to Rhea Ripley and Dominik's marriage picture

Lana recently reacted to a fan-made image of Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio getting married with Finn Balor serving as the priest.

The relationship between Dominik Mysterio and Ripley has captivated the WWE Universe. The popularity of the two superstars has grown exponentially since they joined The Judgment Day and their careers are just getting started.

Rhea took to Twitter to react to a fan's image of her marrying Dominik with Finn Balor serving as the priest. The SmackDown Women's Champion noted that fellow Judgment Day member Damian Priest should be the priest at the ceremony, with Finn Balor serving as the ring bearer.

Lana responded to Ripley and hilariously said that weddings are her favorite. During her time in the company, Lana was part of an infamous wedding segment with Bobby Lashley, Rusev, and Liv Morgan.

"Omg please have a wwe wedding ! They are my favorite 🤣," Lana tweeted.

Despite being the SmackDown Women's Champion, Rhea Ripley was selected by RAW in this year's WWE Draft. It will be interesting to see who will step up to the 26-year-old superstar next and challenge her for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Which superstar on the RAW roster would you like to see challenge for the title? Do you think the feud between Natalya and Ripley should continue after Night of Champions? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

