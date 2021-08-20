Ric Flair announced to appear at NWA 73

Ric Flair has certainly kept himself busy since being granted his release from WWE earlier this month.

Last weekend, Ric Flair appeared alongside his Andrade El Idolo at AAA TripleMania XXIX to take on AAA Mega Champion Kenny Omega. Flair doesn't appear to have any intentions of slowing down.

Tonight at 6:05 EST (you know the reference), the National Wrestling Alliance announced that Ric Flair would be making his return to the wrestling promotion at NWA 73 in St. Louis, tweeting out:

"It was always historic. But now #NWA73 at The Chase will be LEGENDARY. The rumors are true. He's finally HOME. @RicFlairNatrBoy is coming back to the NWA & Wrestling At The Chase," NWA tweeted out this evening.

Ric Flair may never retire

While some fans were confused by the wording of the tweet, Ric Flair is not scheduled to wrestle on NWA 73; he will only be making an appearance.

The term "Wrestling at the Chase" was an NWA television series that was filmed out of St. Louis from 1959 to 1983. The term has a rich history for both the National Wrestling Alliance and St. Louis and was not an indication that Billy Corgan plans to have Ric Flair wrestle at the event.

What Ric Flair will be doing at NWA 73 is currently a mystery. But this is Flair's second high-profile wrestling appearance since departing WWE earlier this month. The Nature Boy appeared alongside Andrade El Idolo at AAA TripleMania to manage the Mexican superstar in his high-profile clash against Kenny Omega.

With Andrade also working in AEW, many fans speculated it might only be a matter of time before Flair makes an appearance there as well.

