"I can't say enough" - Ric Flair shares insight into relationship with WWE Executive

Former WWE Superstar Ric Flair shared insights into his friendship with fellow Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett.

Double J had an impressive career in WWE before co-founding IMPACT Wrestling with his father, Jerry Jarrett, in 2002. He recently undertook the role of Senior Vice President of Live Events for WWE. The Nature Boy and Jarrett faced each other multiple times during their expansive careers.

Flair will compete in his last match at Jim Crockett Promotions next month. The announcement, which shocked and garnered mixed reactions from the wrestling world, will take place on July 31st. Ric Flair has been training with Jay Lethal for his match.

At a recent press conference for Starrcast V, Ric Flair highlighted his friendship with Jarrett and their bond over the football team, The Titans.

"Jeff Jarrett and I are friends and have been friends. Regardless of wrestling or not Jeff and I keep up on the Titans, when the Titans have a tough game, I'm the first to let him know. When they win I say you're the luckiest son of a b**** of all time." (25:11 - 25:25)

Flair cited that Jeff Jarrett and his father were great people and has known them for quite a while:

"I can't say enough about Jeff and his dad, they're great people." (25:40 - 24:45)

Jeff Jarrett has immense praise for Ric Flair

At the same press conference with Starrcast, Jarrett cited the fact that it was a privilege to continue his family's legacy in the industry. Also stating that he was ecstatic that Flair would have his last match in his hometown.

"She [my grandmother] started selling wrestling tickets on Fourth Avenue. Now 75 years later, I get the honor and privilege to carry on three generations. And the greatest wrestler who's ever put on a pair of wrestling boots is having his last match in my hometown." (17:22 - 17:42)

During the Q&A portion of the conference, Ric Flair recalled a couple of times that he and Double J crossed paths in the ring.

There are many concerns regarding his health and age for his last match, especially with the proclamation of blood made during the conference. Flair is known for his heavy bleeding during matches. But the multi-time world champion seems more determined to put on the show of a lifetime for his fans.

