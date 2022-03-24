Ric Flair shares his thoughts on Roman Reigns' heel work

Ric Flair is considered one of the greatest heel wrestlers of all time. Today he commented on the work of Roman Reigns, arguably the greatest heel in wrestling today.

On his podcast, Wooooo Nation Uncensored, Ric Flair was today joined by former WCW commentator Mark Madden. The two had a discussion on a multitude of topics, including the upcoming 'EVIL' documentary to be released on Peacock (WWE Network worldwide) with John Cena as its executive producer. The two started rating the work of current WWE Superstars as heels, including Roman Reigns.

"There 3 things that people hate- they hate arrogance, they hate guys who are so damn good looking that they can be as arrogant as they want, and when you have the skill that Roman does, you're really gonna pi** people off," Ric Flair said about Roman Reigns. (28:51 to 29:06)

The Nature Boy then went on to compare Reigns' "good looks" to himself, saying that performers like the current WWE Universal Champion come around once in a while. He even claimed that Reigns does not have the "arsenal" to be a good babyface.

The topic then shifted to the Tribal Chief's partnership with Paul Heyman, and how it initially gave a boost to Reigns' heel turn. Even comparing Heyman to legendary heel manager Bobby Heenan. The 16-time world champion claimed that Paul Heyman is the second-best at promos ever, behind Ric himself.

WWE's "EVIL" starring Ric Flair and many others to premiere on March 24

WWE's "EVIL" documentary will be released on Peacock and the WWE Network on March 24, providing an in-depth look at some of the greatest "villains" on WWE TV over the years.

The 8-part docu-series created and narrated by the 16-time world champion and Hollywood star John Cena was first announced in May 2021. The 8 episodes will each take a look at the character of a superstar who as "villains" stamped their names in WWE history. The list of episodes is as follows-

EPISODE 1 – "Hollywood" Hulk Hogan: Hulk Hogan goes "Hollywood", betraying his fans and beliefs to become the personification of evil. EPISODE 2 – The Miz: From reality star to Superstar; Mike Mizanin took fame to new heights with his villainous alter-ego, The Miz. EPISODE 3 – Sasha Banks: There's a villain inside all of us. Sasha Banks unleashes hers to become "The Boss". EPISODE 4 – Brothers of Destruction: Brothers and sworn enemies The Undertaker and Kane align to become the ultimate evil duo in WWE. EPISODE 5 – Randy Orton: Randy Orton's "evil" evolution into the "Legend Killer" unleashes the true demons lurking within. EPISODE 6 – Stephanie McMahon: Stephanie McMahon steps out of her father's shadow to forge a legacy of power and corruption in WWE. EPISODE 7 – Ric Flair: Witness how the "Dirtiest Player in the Game" Ric Flair became one of WWE's greatest villains. EPISODE 8 – Roman Reigns: From hated good guy to beloved bad guy; Roman Reigns finds new life by embracing his dark side.

What are your thoughts on Ric Flair's comments on Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman? Are you guys excited to watch the "EVIL" documentary? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

