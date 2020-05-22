Get Ready for more Limousine Riding, Jet Flying, Styling, And Profiling because the "Nature Boy" Ric Flair has confirmed that he is still with WWE!

If there's one icon who isn't ready to leave WWE just yet, it is the "Nature Boy" Ric Flair. It was confirmed earlier this month that the 16x World Champion had inked a new deal with the professional wrestling giant. Now, The Dirtiest Player In The Game has come forward to issue his first comments on signing a new WWE contract.

Ric Flair's previous deal expired last year

Back in December of last year, it was stated that the two-time Hall of Famer's WWE contract was set to expire before the dawn of 2020.

At first, there didn't seem to be any doubt regarding Flair's status with WWE. It was a given that he would get a new contract. However, with the recent talent and management cuts, chances of WWE letting Flair go increased significantly.

But now, the former Horsemen and Evolution member himself has confirmed via tweet that he isn't going anywhere.

The Nature Boy's rocky relationship with WWE over the past couple of Years

The 1992 Royal Rumble winner continues to make sporadic appearances every year. However, that doesn't mean everything is perfectly normal behind the scenes as well.

Last year around September, it was revealed that Flair and WWE were actually involved in a legal battle... against each other!

The dispute began in the summer of 2018 when Becky Lynch first started using The Man moniker, popularized by Ric Flair. Initially, The Nature Boy thought that WWE would be compensating him for allotting the aforementioned moniker to Lynch. it's interesting to note that at that time, Lynch was feuding with Flair's daughter, Charlotte.

However, that didn't happen and WWE continued to push Becky Lynch as "The Man" during her rise to the main event level. This prompted Flair to take legal action against the Sports Entertainment industry. In an interview with TMZ last year, he revealed,

So I got my worded statement, I sent them a text and the lawyer, who just has no respect for me whatsoever which is something I’m not going to deal with much longer, he said, ‘You’re wrong. It’s not even close.’ I said, ‘It’s not even close?’ So, boom, I sent him another text, he didn’t respond. So I had my lawyer call him and he blew off my lawyer. This is all in 2018 or in January of ’19.

Flair also revealed that Charlotte wasn't supportive of him during the entire fiasco.

Ric Flair's current relationship with WWE

Well, it looks like WWE and Flair sorted out their issues between September and October of last year. The 16x World Champion returned to WWE TV in October 2019 to recruit his team that would battle Team Hulk Hogan at Crown Jewel 2019. Flair also appeared during last month's strange 25th Anniversary Celebration of Triple H's WWE career.

We wouldn't expect Ric Flair to pop up on WWE TV unless the current situation gets better. However, we can always expect him to appear on The Bump or WWE Backstage to share some crazy stories about his illustrious career.