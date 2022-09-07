"It’s not that Drew didn’t deserve to win" - WWE legend explains Roman Reigns’ booking at Clash at the Castle

Roman Reigns is still your Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, and it doesn't appear he'll be dropping those titles anytime soon.

Many within the WWE Universe were hopeful that Drew McIntyre would defeat The Head of the Table for one or both of his championship titles on Saturday at Clash at the Castle, but it wasn't meant to be. This has led many fans online to ask what's next in regards to The Tribal Chief's title reign.

On the latest episode of the To Be The Man podcast, Ric Flair spoke about the match between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle. He gave his thoughts on why he believes the company chose to let Reigns retain.

"Well, it's not that Drew didn't deserve to win it but eventually if that's the plan, which we all hope it is, and I'm sure the company hopes it is. If the plan is The Rock and Roman, I just think that the words, 'Ladies and gentlemen, for the World Heavyweight Championship' are very important for that match," Ric Flair said. "And I think taking the belt off Roman, taking nothing away from Drew because Drew can very easily carry it. And he'd be a good champion as well. But the big match for the company maybe one of the biggest of all time, obviously is Rock, if he elects to do that and Roman so why take any luster off Roman. The way they did it doesn't hurt Drew at all. And Drew is always gonna be great." [Timestamp: 3:35 - 4:30]

Did WWE make the right call with Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle?

Most fans believe that a potential match between Roman Reigns and The Rock at WrestleMania 39 doesn't require a championship. However, it appears that WWE might want to go that route anyway.

With WrestleMania over seven months away, the company has plenty of time to figure out what they want to do with The Tribal Chief when it comes to holding both main championship titles.

Should WWE have pulled the trigger at Clash at the Castle? This is certainly something that will be highly debated among fans for many months to come.

What do you make of Ric Flair's comments? Do you think a match between The Rock and The Tribal Chief requires a championship to make it important? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

RECOMMENDED VIDEO: Paul Heyman reacts to The Rock possibly facing Roman Reigns in WWE

If you use any of the quotes above, please credit To Be The Man Podcast with a link back to this article for the transcription.

What is the future of Control Your Narrative after Braun Strowman's WWE return? Find out here

LIVE POLL Q. Should Drew McIntyre have won at Clash at the Castle? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Brandon Nell