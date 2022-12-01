Ric Flair feels Sami Zayn is too comedic for the Bloodline — but I don't! (Exclusive)

I am feeling quite Ucey. As a matter of fact, it has been extremely useful since Sami Zayn coined that word when he was trying to be accepted into the Bloodline. He broke through the very serious stance of The Usos and Roman Reigns. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion even cracked a smile.

Feeling 'Ucey' has become a thing, and it's Sami Zayn who is responsible for bringing a bit of levity to the ultra-serious Bloodline. I find it very refreshing, to be quite honest with you. Take note that although Sami is comedic, he's also serious when that mode needs to be switched on.

So what inspired me to write about Sami and the Bloodline? Well, one of pro wrestling's most iconic legends doesn't like Sami's body of work with the Bloodline. That man is the "Nature Boy" Ric Flair.

Recently on his To Be The Man podcast, he told host Conrad Thompson and the audience:

"Looking at Roman and what Bloodline is and how they conduct themselves, I found him bringing way too much comedy to it. But apparently, it's worked, so maybe that's me being old school... I didn't like it because I thought the kid's comical, his character's comical," Flair said.

Again, I have no problem with Sami Zayn's lighthearted attitude. He's actually brought another depth to the Bloodline. Fans seem to be taking to the Samoan group, nearly making them feel like fan favorites.

"There's no problem with that," Samoan Bloodline member L.A. Smooth (Lloyd Anoai) told me. "It's good for the fans to enjoy our family, and Sami has brought that element in. We trust him now since we saw him really pay his dues at the Survivor Series WarGames. Yes, we trust him for now. The comedic side does not take any of the talent or ferocity away from Roman or the Usos. It just adds some fun to the mix."

He did mention that he trusts Sami Zayn but was quick to point out:

"Sami is not blood to the Samoan Dynasty. Neither is Paul Heyman. Paul has been in our family, sort of adopted, and he started out managing my dad Afa and uncle Sika [The Wild Samoans] and almost every one of the Samoans in our Bloodline. Will there always be a question about him — maybe — but Sami still has to prove long term, like Paul, that he intends to always do right by us."

"There will always be a question in my mind if he and his best friend and fellow Canadian Kevin Owens are plotting something against us, Here's to making sure that does not happen, so we don't unleash our Samoan wrath on him! That would be plain stupid and quite deadly!" L.A. Smooth added.

Do you think Sami Zayn adds a much-needed comedic perspective to the Bloodline? Sound off in the comments below.

A WWE legend feels like Vince McMahon can only blame himself for his situation. More details here

Poll : 0 votes