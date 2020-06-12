Ric Flair gives honest details on his backstage equation with The Undertaker

Ric Flair is a 16-time World Champion and WWE Hall of Famer

Ric Flair is undoubtedly one of the greatest wrestlers to ever step into the ring. He was recently part of an interview with Metro and spoke about a variety of topics including what his backstage relationship with The Undertaker is like and if they are good friends in real life.

Ric Flair revealed that while they do not talk daily, he does shoot The Undertaker a text every now and then to joke around. He also said that they always had a good time when they were together reminiscing about the time when Flair lost a Rolex watch while partying with The Deadman.

“I’ll shoot him a text and joke around. We didn’t hang around every day but when we’re together know we have fun! [laughs] He knew how to get the best out of me! He runs from me now because he knows!”

Ric Flair has stated multiple times that The Undertaker was responsible for helping him get out of a slump during his days in WWE in the early 2000s.

How The Undertaker helped Ric Flair in his career

Ric Flair had been going through a major self-confidence and self-esteem issue at the time and didn't believe in himself. However, it was at that time that The Undertaker showed his faith in Ric Flair by wanting to work with him at WrestleMania 18.

As reported earlier, Ric Flair had also talked about being nervous before his match against The Undertaker at WrestleMania 18.

I was so nervous wrestling Taker – when anybody in the world would be so excited to walk down that ramp and I was horrified.

He also spoke about how he was comfortable enough with The Undertaker to tell him everything honestly:

“Once we got going – and he knew, I told him, it’s hard to tell somebody, ‘I’m struggling.’ Well, Ric Flair’s got a problem guys. I’ve always been so comfortable with him, I had no problem telling him. And he got it.”