'That guy is going to be something in the business' - Ric Flair reveals what he thought of a young Undertaker

Ric Flair gives his thoughts on this former multi-time World Champion

Ric Flair and The Undertaker faced each other at WrestleMania

Ric Flair

The Nature Boy Ric Flair is one of the biggest icons in the world of pro-wrestling. The 2-time WWE Hall of Famer recently spoke to Metro and talked about his relationship with The Undertaker.

Though Ric Flair touched upon multiple topics, he discussed what he thought of The Undertaker was younger and spoke about how he predicted that The Undertaker would be a big star during his SkyScrappers days.

The SkyScrappers was a faction that existed in the 1980s and featured Dave Spivey, Sid Vicious and later on, Mean Mark Callous - who would later on become the iconic Undertaker.

Ric Flair predicted The Undertaker's success

Here is what Ric Flair had to say:

“Obviously you recognize the unbelievable athleticism of this guy that is 6-10, over 300 pounds. It’s just a matter of time whether he finds that bit or somebody finds it for him, that guy is going to be something in this business.”

It looks like the former 16-time World Champion was accurate about his prediction for Mark Callous as the Superstar would be re-invented as The Undertaker. The rest, as they say, is history!

The 4-time WWE Champion stepped into WWE as The Undertaker in 90s and has become one of the longest-running gimmicks in WWE, even though he has continuously managed to make small altercations now and then.

The Undertaker was last seen in action at WrestleMania 36 where he faced AJ Styles in a Boneyard match, which he won. While there has been no word on when the Deadman may make his return, The Undertaker will certainly be back eventually.

Advertisement

Talking about WrestleMania, Ric Flair has himself been one of the many Superstars who has lost to The Phenom at the Grandest Stage of Them All, helping the Undertaker to reach a streak of 21 wins before it was broken by Brock Lesnar.

Though Ric Flair will likely never step inside the ring again, he has become a regular on WWE television making appearances on WWE shows every now and then.

Who do you think will be the next opponent for The Undertaker?