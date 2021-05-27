"Ric Flair, Hogan, Vince, there's three"- Former WWE Tag Team Champion picks his Mount Rushmore of wrestling (Exclusive)

Former WWE Tag Team Champion Dr. Tom Prichard appeared on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted with Dr. Chris Featherstone.

The wrestling legend opened up on the timeworn question regarding who he'd have on a professional wrestling Mount Rushmore.

The former WWE Head Trainer explained the need to have different versions of the Mount Rushmore for separate eras as it's just not logical enough to compare performers across generations.

Growing up, Tom Prichard felt Harley Race, Ricky Romero, The Von Brauners, The Funks and a few other iconic wrestlers would surely have been in the Mount Rushmore conversation, but his perception changed as time passed.

As time changes, you have these guys who fit the mold for this era: Former WWE star Dr. Tom Prichard

Prichard stated that each era of wrestling had a handful of 'game-changers' who deserved to be on the Mount Rushmore of wrestling.

Despite the apparent difficulties in choosing a definite Mount Rushmore, Tom Prichard mentioned the names of Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan and Vince McMahon as characters who were safely amongst the top four of all time:

"Yeah, I've talked about this for four hours. I really think that has to go by eras, and you have to have different Mount Rushmores because I used to think growing up it would be the Funks, and maybe Harley Race or how about Ricky Romero, or how about The Infernos, how about theVon Brauners. You know there were all these great game-changers when I was growing up, and then, as I grew up and more guys come along and time keeps rolling along, you find out that that era was good or what it was, but as time changes, you have these guys who fit the mold for this era. So, would you have to have Ric Flair on there? I think so. Would you have to have Harley Race in there? Yeah, I think so. But Vince McMahon, certainly, and Hulk Hogan, definitely somewhere in there. You know, Ric Flair, Hogan, Vince, there's three, and who else? I don't know," stated Dr. Tom Prichard.

