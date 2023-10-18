Ric Flair labels legendary 17-time WWE champion as the "greatest of all time"

Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently spoke about a multi-time WWE champion's legacy in pro wrestling. The name in question is his daughter, Charlotte Flair.

The Nature Boy is widely considered one of the greatest wrestlers of his time. He became a 16-time World Champion during his active career, and now his daughter, Charlotte, is replicating his success in WWE.

During her career, The Queen has won the RAW Women's Championship six times and the SmackDown Women's Championship seven times. Charlotte has also secured the NXT Women's Championship twice and the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship once with Asuka. Moreover, she held the Divas Title once before the belt was retired.

On the latest edition of The Breakfast Club podcast, Ric Flair was asked how he felt about Charlotte Flair following in his footsteps and becoming a top name in pro wrestling. In response, The Nature Boy praised Charlotte's remarkable in-ring skills while revealing that he didn't want her to join the business initially.

"Oh God, It's amazing! That, I'll take very seriously. She's the greatest thing going. Yeah, she's in a different world, different planet, different stratosphere than I was. [Did you want her to join the wrestling world?] No." [28:46 - 29:01]

Flair further mentioned that someone asked The Queen why she wasn't pursuing a career in wrestling, and that was when she considered joining the business.

"Somebody asked her, and she was doing really well in the business world, graduated college, and I saw her looking at the guy who asked her, "Why aren't you doing this?". I know her like a book, I saw her walk around the room and think to herself. She walked over to me and said, "Dad, you think about it?" I said I don't know. [I asked] Why? She said, 'I just think I'm going to try it.' There she is now, the greatest of all time." [29:03 - 29:35]

WWE legend Ric Flair recently warned Jade Cargill to stay out of Charlotte Flair's business

In an interview with Comicbook, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair talked about a recent segment featuring Charlotte Flair and Jade Cargill.

The Nature Boy said he didn't know if Cargill would spend some time in NXT. Meanwhile, he also warned the former AEW star to stay out of his daughter's way.

"I don't know whether Jade is gonna spend some time at NXT or not. I'm not sure. From a father's standpoint, as a wrestling fan, Jade don't want nothing to do with The Queen."

