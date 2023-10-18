Ric Flair explains unique connection to John Cena; it's not their 16 WWE-recognised World Title reigns

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently detailed his unique connection with John Cena while discussing his workout routine.

Flair performed for several wrestling promotions during his illustrious career, including WCW, NWA, and WWE. The Stamford-based promotion recognizes him as a 16-time World Champion, as he won the NWA World Heavyweight Championship eight times, the WCW Championship six times, and the WWE Championship twice.

John Cena is also a 16-time World Champion. He won the WWE Championship 13 times and the World Heavyweight Championship thrice. While The Nature Boy has retired from in-ring competition, Cena is still going strong as he returned recently for another run on SmackDown.

On the latest edition of The Breakfast Club podcast, Ric Flair discussed his fitness regimen and revealed that he and Cena shared the same trainer.

"I would never be worried about getting tired because I was always in better shape. So, I actually got myself in as good a shape as I was in 1974. I was doing 500 free squats and stuff like that, push-ups. [I still work out to this day] when I'm home. I've been gone quite a bit, but I go up and train with John Cena's trainer, Rob." [12:29 - 12:50]

You can check out the whole interview below:

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair talked about John Cena's former rival

In the same interview, Ric Flair explained why he did not include John Cena's former rival, The Rock, in his Mount Rushmore of pro wrestling.

The Nature Boy believed The People's Champ didn't stay in the pro wrestling business long enough to be included in his Mount Rushmore.

"He [The Rock] would be, except he didn't stay long enough. I think part of the Mount Rushmore is longevity. It's hard to be really good, and [The] Rock was great, but he took off, and he's on my Mount Rushmore for interview skills and everything else. I remained very close to him (...) He just had that unbelievable amount of charisma. God! What a great guy," Flair added. [18:27 - 19:45]

Ric Flair jokingly said he would have been in jail if social media existed when he was young. You can read more about it here.

Did you enjoy watching The Nature Boy in WWE? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Please credit The Breakfast Club podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any of the quotes from this article.

Recommended Video John Cena's weirdest WWE matches