"I’ve asked twice" – Ric Flair sends a warning to WWE

Ric Flair sent a bold message to WWE in his latest tweet and warned he will speak up further if his demands aren't met.
WWE recently distanced itself from Ric Flair following a controversial Dark Side of the Ring episode that brought back the demons of Flair's past. WWE removed Flair from its opening package and replaced him with The Ultimate Warrior.
Ric Flair tweeted a message addressed to WWE. The Nature Boy stated that WWE has decided to erase his legacy. He further wrote that he wants WWE to return his NWA World title and the Winged Eagle WWE World title. Flair ended his tweet by subtly threatening WWE to return the belts, or he'll speak more about the issue on the next edition of his podcast:
Ric Flair recently feuded with WWE's Becky Lynch on Twitter
Becky Lynch is all set to collide with arch-rival Charlotte Flair at the upcoming Survivor Series. The two are doing everything in their power to hype up the contest. Ric Flair also chimed in and took a major shot at Lynch. The RAW Women's Champion hit back at The Nature Boy and dubbed the entire situation as being sad.
Ric Flair is a 16-time World Champion across several promotions. His record is only mimicked by John Cena. Flair is a two-time WWE World Champion and has won the NWA Heavyweight title on 10 occasions. In addition, he is a two-time WWE Hall of Famer.
One wonders what Ric Flair will have to say about WWE if the promotion doesn't pay heed to his demands.
