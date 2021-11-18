"He's dug himself into a hole" - Becky Lynch hits back at Ric Flair tweet with a brutal response

Becky Lynch has a history with Charlotte Flair dating back to late 2015 and early 2016. They've come a long way since, and Lynch has now hit back at a tweet from Ric Flair.

For context, Ric Flair put out a tweet after Becky Lynch's promo on RAW taking a shot at Charlotte Flair. Lynch is set to face Flair in a Champion vs Champion match at Survivor Series, and The Nature Boy tweeted that there isn't enough choreography in the business to save her from her rival.

Ric Flair® @RicFlairNatrBoy I Think I’m Going To Have To Make The Trip Personally To See You Beat The Piss Out Of @MsCharlotteWWE ! I Don’t Think So Sister, The Man, Big Time Becks, Or Whatever You Call Yourself. There’s Not Enough Choreography In The Business To Save You @BeckyLynchWWE . 😂😂😂 I Think I’m Going To Have To Make The Trip Personally To See You Beat The Piss Out Of @MsCharlotteWWE! I Don’t Think So Sister, The Man, Big Time Becks, Or Whatever You Call Yourself. There’s Not Enough Choreography In The Business To Save You @BeckyLynchWWE. 😂😂😂

Becky Lynch addressed the tweet in an interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, saying that Ric Flair dug himself into a hole and is using her for relevancy:

"Look, I saw that tweet. The one that you’re referring to. The one that I’m kind of referring to and I looked at it and I wrote out a response that would have been quite biting and I deleted it and I let it go because I think it’s really sad because this is a legend at one point. This legend, a 16-time world champion Ric Flair is now jealous of me. It’s cool for me. And is now trying to use me to get clout to promote whatever he has going on next because he’s dug himself into a hole with other things. So I kind of was just like, ah let me let him out of it because it’s kind of sad. It’s kind of sad."

Overall, it seems to be a work by Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and even Ric Flair to an extent.

How Becky Lynch is playing off her real-life incident with Charlotte Flair

Becky Lynch was asked about the backstage incident between herself and Charlotte Flair following the title exchange on SmackDown. The RAW Women's Champion seemed to answer in character, stating that Flair simply couldn't handle her rise to the top and that they didn't like each other.

It's clear that both women, especially Becky Lynch, are playing off the story to build heat to their Survivor Series 2021 match. In all likeliness, both stars saw the incident as an opportunity to create a buzz, and it has worked.

Charlotte Flair vs Becky Lynch is the most anticipated bout on the Survivor Series card. Many feel that it should headline the show.

