Ric Flair names surprising 14-time World Champion as his first pick to break his record ahead of John Cena

WWE Superstar John Cena is currently tied with Hall of Famer Ric Flair at 16 World Championship reigns. The Cenation Leader is in hot pursuit of his record-breaking 17th title win before the end of the year. However, The Nature Boy recently revealed someone else as his first pick to surpass him.

Ad

Speaking on a recent edition of the Busted Open Podcast, Ric Flair noted that he'd like either Randy Orton, Charlotte Flair, or John Cena to break his record. On being asked about his first pick, the 76-year-old named his daughter. Still, he hailed Cena as one of the greatest people in the business.

"I'd like it to be one of three people, Randy [Orton], Charlotte [Flair], or John [Cena]. [Bully Ray asks, 'Which one?'] Oh, my first pick would be Charlotte. I have so much time for John Cena. He truly is one of the really great people in our business. And polite, and nice, you know. I mean, at least to me. I'd have to be missing something to say that he's not special. To me, John is very special," said Flair. [From 18:05 onwards]

Ad

Trending

You can check out his comments in the video below:

Is this man the funniest man in wrestling?

Ad

While John Cena is level with Ric Flair at 16 World title reigns, The Viper and The Queen aren't too far behind with 14 each. Cena is geared up to compete in the Elimination Chamber Match to book his ticket to a championship bout at WrestleMania. While Randy Orton is out of action, Charlotte Flair is scheduled to challenge Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship at The Showcase of the Immortals.

Ric Flair praises Charlotte Flair; claims she keeps getting better

Ric Flair also talked out Charlotte Flair's return during the podcast. The legend had some great things to say about his daughter.

Ad

Flair lauded his daughter's hunger to improve. He added that the SmackDown star knows how to work with her in-ring character.

"I told her, 'You're not going to have a friend left.' Because she just keeps getting better. She's never ever just satisfied with her performance. She'll pick it apart, and I'll tell you what else she's got. She really has her feet on the ground now when it comes to knowing her character and going out there, and when she starts talking, man, you listen. It's so natural. I know that they write some stuff for her, and she writes some stuff. And they get together. But she is so confident. Sometimes it takes a while to get that but she just rolls now," he said. [From: 3:22 to 4:05]

Ad

Expand Tweet

With John Cena set to retire by the end of the year, Charlotte Flair and Randy Orton will have the perfect opportunity to push the record number even further.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback