"I outsmarted Nick Khan" - Ric Flair on his plans for WWE WrestleMania 38

WWE legend Ric Flair has disclosed that he may not be allowed at WrestleMania 38, but he's "outsmarted" Nick Khan by getting a private box at the venue.

Flair fell out with WWE President Nick Khan, which ultimately led to The Nature Boy's exit from the company. The pro wrestling legend vowed to never work for Khan ever in his career and stated that he had no problems with Vince McMahon.

Flair, in his Wooooo Nation Uncensored podcast, spoke excitedly about seeing Stone Cold Steve Austin return to the ring and was looking forward to witnessing Austin's entrance live. He said he may not be allowed at WrestleMania, but he's already made plans to get into the venue.

"Can you imagine the entrance in Dallas, Texas (at WrestleMania) if the broken glass (Austin's entrance theme) and he walked out to wrestle? Oh my god. I won't be allowed at the event (WrestleMania) but I'm going to get in somehow. I already rented a box in AT&T (WrestleMania 38 venue), I outsmarted him, I outsmarted Nick Khan and got my own box (private box), (laughs)" said Ric Flair. (From 36:50 to 37:13)

This year's WrestleMania will be a two-day event, held at the AT&T Stadium in Texas.

Ric Flair on why he fell out with WWE President Nick Khan

After his release from WWE, the 16-time World Champion said that Nick Khan didn't treat him fairly and their vision of how to use the Flair brand didn't align.

“We didn’t have the same vision for me, and then Nick Khan makes it personal. Just because I didn’t wanna work there and I wanna do stuff like this so I can reflect on my career, Nick, he buries me," said Flair.

Khan, who is the President and Chief Revenue Officer in the company, joined WWE in 2020, and has made a slew of changes, which included releasing a number of talent.

