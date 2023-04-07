Ric Flair reacts to the rumored criticism of his WWE Hall of Fame speech 

Following Ric Flair's speech at the WWE Hall of Fame last Friday, reports came out suggesting that company higher-ups were not too happy with some of the words the Nature Boy used. Now, one week on, the legendary performer has had his say on the matter.

Flair was invited to the induction ceremony last week to enshrine The Great Muta into the Hall of Fame, with the Japanese star ending his 39-year wrestling career at the start of 2023.

Speaking on his To Be The Man podcast, Flair questioned why some individuals, whether they be part of WWE or not, were angry with his speech.

"I don’t know what they didn’t like about it. You have to remember that 99% of the people in attendance in that building don’t even know who Muta is. Does it make sense? They haven’t performed [against him], well the wrestling people do but I’m saying the audience."

Flair then revealed that nobody from WWE directly told him that they were upset with him after his speech.

"What they didn’t like, I guess, as I mentioned, the fact that I’ve been there 64 times, and all the guys that beat me, because I couldn’t do anything about it. I don’t know what they’re unhappy about. So I didn’t hear it from anybody in the WWE, but that’s not unusual." (H/T SEScoops)

WrestleMania 39 this past weekend was not a good one for the Flair family as Ric's daughter Charlotte lost her SmackDown Women's Championship to Rhea Ripley.

Charlotte Flair tells WWE fans the best is yet to come

Despite the fact that she lost her championship last Saturday at WrestleMania 39, The Queen seems to be in great spirits as she celebrated her birthday earlier this week.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion took to social media as she thanked her fans for their birthday wishes as well as telling her supporters that she still has plenty still to prove both in the ring and away from it.

"37 & the best is yet to come 🦋👸🏼🍷💎 thank you for all the birthday wishes 🙏🏻," tweeted Charlotte Flair.

Throughout her career, Charlotte has established herself as one of the greatest of all time, from being one of the first women to main event WrestleMania, to winning 14 World Championships as well as the Royal Rumble match in 2020.

