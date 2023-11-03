Ric Flair recalls getting drunk on the night before his match against Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania

Two-time Hall of Famer Ric Flair recalled getting drunk before his last match in WWE against Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 24.

During the event, The Nature Boy lost to The Heartbreak Kid in a singles match, and as a result, he had to retire from in-ring competition. It was an emotional night, as many fans thought that was the last time they would see the wrestling legend compete inside the squared circle. However, he went on to have numerous matches outside the company.

During a recent interview with Marc Raimondi of ESPN, Ric Flair told how he was nervous before his match against Shawn Michaels. He stated that he didn't want to drink, but he ended up doing so after Michael Hayes persuaded him.

"So, the night before WrestleMania with Shawn [Michaels], right? Everybody is partying at the Marriott. We were at the Marriott in Orlando, and everybody was there, and I wasn’t drinking. Michael Hayes looked at me and said, ‘What are you doing?’ I said, ‘I’m not drinking. I’m nervous about tomorrow,'" said Flair.

He added:

"Hayes said, ‘Are you kidding me? You’re 59 years old. You have drank all night, not gone to bed, and had some of the best matches in the history of the business. Don’t change it up now.’ I just started drinking. Sure enough, I woke up at three o’clock in the morning, and I woke up and went, oh god, what have I done to myself?" (H/T WrestleZone)

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair signed a two-year deal with AEW

AEW recently broke the news that The Nature Boy has inked a multi-year contract with the company.

The report mentions that as part of the agreement, his new Wooooo! Energy drink will become the exclusive energy drink of the promotion, being promoted on TV.

Expand Tweet

Ric Flair first appeared on Dynamite last week as Tony Khan's gift to Sting. It has been reported that his new AEW deal is for two years. It'll be interesting to see whether he will wrestle for the promotion as well.

Would you like to see Ric Flair have a match in AEW? Sound off in the comments below!

Recommended Video The Rock's WWE career was shorter than you think