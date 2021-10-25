Ric Flair receives another Hall of Famer ring

Ric Flair was recently presented with his 3rd Hall of Fame ring.

During the Showcase of Legends event in Albany, New York at the Washington Avenue Armory, Flair received the ring after being inducted into the inaugural class for the International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame by IPWHF’s Seth Turner.

The Nature Boy, one of the greatest pro-wrestlers of all time, is also a two-time WWE Hall of Famer.

Over the last few months, Ric Flair found himself in trouble following the release of the Dark Side of The Ring: Plane Ride From Hell episode. Flair missed out on major bookings due to the heat he received following the episode.

It was also noted that AEW might not sign Ric Flair following Dark Side of The Ring's Plane Ride From Hell episode. Despite all that, Flair's heat didn't prevent him from receiving this latest honor.

Ric Flair was involved with wrestling in recent months before the release of the Dark Side of The Ring episode

Ric Flair was heavily involved with professional wrestling in recent months.

Following his WWE release on 14 August 2021, Flair made his Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide debut alongside Andrade “El Idolo” during his match against AAA Mega Champion Kenny Omega at TripleMania XXIX.

Flair made big moves during the match and used his iconic Figure Four leglock on Omega, who was accompanied by the veteran Konnan.

Flair also made his return to NWA on 29 August 2021. This was his first appearance in NWA since he last left the company in 2008.

Upon his return, Ric Flair thanked both the NWA and WWE for giving him cherishable memories and moments. He also talked about the importance of having various companies in the industry.

