"Why are you kissing WWE's a**?" - Ric Flair explains his response to those questioning his actions

WWE legend Ric Flair recently responded to fans who questioned him thanking the company.

In September 2021, Vice's The Dark Side of the Ring series aired an episode entitled 'Plane Ride from Hell.' The episode shed a dark light on several WWE legends, especially Ric Flair. WWE was upset about this and decided to cut all ties with Flair. They even removed The Nature Boy's iconic 'Woo' from the opening video montage of all WWE programming.

While speaking on the To Be the Man podcast, the 16-time world champion talked about how a fan asked why he was thanking a company he no longer works for.

The Nature Boy responded that he is grateful that, in some form or another, he is a part of every event the promotion has to offer.

"Somebody telling me, somebody with no social media telling me in my social media said, 'why are you kissing WWE’s a** for putting you back up on the screen?' And I said because I’m thankful they did. Who doesn’t want to be on the opening or RAW or SmackDown or the opening of a pay-per-view? What wrestler wouldn’t want that? And I would continue to kiss WWE’s a** because Ashley [Charlotte Flair] works there and because they’ve given me the life I would never have had." [21:09 - 21:39]

Last month, WWE reinstated the iconic 'Woo' in the opening montage. The two-time Hall of Famer took to Twitter to thank the promotion for bringing it back.

Ric Flair opens up about why he left WWE

Speaking on the same podcast, The Nature Boy revealed that he wasn't mad at WWE for letting him go, and in fact, WWE offered to pay him a handsome salary, but he wanted to pursue other interests.

"I didn’t get mad at WWE, I wanted to pursue other interests. They were paying me a lot of money, I asked for my release, not to go anywhere else, not to do anything else." [21:41 - 21:52]

Ric Flair has had several memorable moments in his illustrious career. He recently hung up his boots after one final match at Starrcast V last month. He teamed up with Andrade El Idolo to face Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal. The Nature Boy emerged victorious after locking in the Figure Four leg lock.

What was your favorite moment of Ric Flair's career? Let us know in the comments section below.

