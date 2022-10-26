Ric Flair reveals he would love to return to WWE

Ric Flair recently revealed that he would be open to returning to WWE and claimed that his new documentary will be better than his last one.

The Nature Boy wrestled his final bout at the Ric Flair's Last Match event during SummerSlam weekend. The wrestling legend teamed up with his son-in-law, Andrade El Idolo, to defeat Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett in a tag team match. The 73-year-old brawled in Puerto Rico less than a week after his last bout.

Speaking on his To Be The Man podcast, Flair said that WWE will be releasing a documentary about his life and career towards the end of the year. Flair claimed that the new documentary will be better than the one released by ESPN.

"This will be better than my 30 for 30 on ESPN because I made them promise me that whatever I said, they wouldn't edit. I'm not going to do something that's going to be edited again," he explained. "I was passionate and I expressed everything that I thought was good or bad in my life. I discussed my personal life, my personal problems, family problems, wrestling problems, issues with people that I have had. I just answered questions and I answered them as truthfully as I could." [H/T:WrestlingNews]

Ric later revealed that he would "love to return to the company (WWE) and do stuff with them" but didn't disclose what that would be.

Former WWE commentator praises Ric Flair

Former WWE commentator Hugo Savinovich recently recalled how generous The Nature Boy was with his money when he performed in the Dominican Republic.

Speaking with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Savinovich revealed that Ric once gave a $500 tip and that it was the first time in his life he had seen something like that in the wrestling industry.

"This was the first guy in my life in the wrestling industry that I saw give a five hundred dollar tip. That was the man. I was in charge of bringing him to the Dominican Republic and prove that Dominican Republic could be the place to get all these beautiful talent in, and Flair went in with the condition that I would be next to him in the business transaction." [11:50 – 12:16]

Wrestling legends Kurt Angle and Trish Stratus recently appeared on WWE TV. It will be interesting to see if Triple H brings back The Nature Boy once again.

