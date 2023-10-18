Ric Flair reveals the most money he made from wrestling in a year

Ric Flair is one of the biggest names in professional wrestling. The Nature Boy recently revealed the most money he made from wrestling in a year.

In a career that spanned over 50 years, Ric Flair appeared in multiple wrestling promotions. The WWE Hall Of Famer dominated everywhere he went and had many title reigns. The 16-time World Champion last competed inside the squared circle in 2022. He teamed up with his son-in-law, Andrade El Idolo, to beat the tag team of Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett. The 74-year-old wrestling legend has always been known for having a lavish lifestyle.

Ric Flair recently appeared on The Breakfast Club. The Nature Boy shed light on various aspects of his life, including his last match, plane crash, and Mount Rushmore of wrestling.

When the conversation shifted towards finances, the former Evolution member revealed the maximum money he made through wrestling in a year. To everyone's surprise, Flair never made 1 million dollars within a year. He stated that $800k was the most he ever made, and that was just for one year:

"For a full year, the most I ever made, $800,000...I make twice that with Ryan Fiterman... I just got to go out and hang out with him while he drinks tequila at night," he said. [From 35:05 to 35:25]

You can watch the entire interview below:

Considering the stature of Ric Flair, the number seems to be on the lower side. Using this as a reference, one can imagine how much money the mid-card talents made from wrestling during his time.

Ric Flair picks Stone Cold Steve Austin as his GOAT

The Nature Boy is hailed by many as the greatest wrestler of all time. He has a record that supports the argument. Recently, Flair revealed who he thinks is the greatest of all time.

In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, the 16-time World Champion sang huge praise for WWE legend Stone Cold Steve Austin. Flair believes Austin did the most for the business and even saved WWE. For this reason alone, he declared Stone Cold as the GOAT:

"The GOAT. Well, I think to me the GOAT is the guy that did the most for the business. Not necessarily, doesn't mean he had to be the best wrestler. But the guy that did, meant the most to our business and the guy that saved, in my eyes, saved WWE, Steve Austin," he said.

