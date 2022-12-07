Ric Flair's son-in-law addresses rumors that the Hall of Famer will participate in the Royal Rumble

Ric Flair's son-in-law, Conrad Thompson, has discounted rumors that The Nature Boy will participate in the Royal Rumble match.

During a recent episode of his To Be The Man podcast, Flair joked that he would bring in ring gear and enter at #30 in the Royal Rumble match while talking about his appearance for the 30th anniversary of Monday Night RAW.

This gave way to rumors that Flair may consider stepping back inside a WWE ring again. However, Thompson, who is also the co-host of his To Be The Man podcast, addressed these rumors of a possible Flair Return.

In an exclusive interview with Wrestling Inc., Thompson discarded rumors that Flair will participate in the Royal Rumble match. He said that the Hall of Famer joked about entering the Royal Rumble match while calling it "tongue-in-cheek."

"Anybody who actually listens to the podcast knows that he's said that tongue-in-cheek, laughing... Even when he talked about the Rumble, he's like, 'Somebody reported that I'm going to be at the Rumble. I'm not. I'm going to be at the 30th Anniversary RAW. I am going to be in San Antonio, but I'm doing a signing for Fitterman, but I'll bring my gear, I'll bring my robe. Hell yeah, I'll be number 30.'"

Conrad continued:

"It's a joke. It's not serious. He's not really going to be in the Rumble, but I know that gets people talking and it gets people buzzing. But the reality is, Ric's not going to wrestle again."

Ric Flair will appear on the 30th anniversary of RAW

Ric Flair confirmed on the To Be The Man podcast that he will appear on the 30th-anniversary edition of Monday Night RAW.

"I've been invited and it's a f**king big deal. Why, because it's RAW and it's a big f**king deal. I'm on it. Hell yeah, are you kidding me? 30 years." [H/T Wrestling News]

Ric Flair will only appear on RAW and will not participate in the Royal Rumble match, which shouldn't come as a surprise given his age and health scare during his last wrestling match earlier this year.

While he won't wrestle at The Royal Rumble, fans will still hope that The Nature Boy makes an appearance in some capacity.

