Ric Flair sends emotional message to Triple H

Wrestling legend Ric Flair has sent an emotional message to Triple H on social media following the latter's induction into the WWE Hall of Fame. The Game received the honor for the second time.

The WWE Head of Creative delivered an emotional speech during his HOF induction. The Game praised The Nature Boy and reflected on working with him as a part of Evolution. He referred to the 16-time World Champion as his hero and the greatest of all time.

Earlier today, Ric Flair took to his Instagram account to thank Triple H for his kind words. He posted a small part of the latter's speech and noted that Hunter's statement meant more than being a World Champion did to him.

"I Can’t Thank You Enough For These Kind Words Hunter @tripleh! Statements Made By Someone Who Has Attained Your Level Of Success Can Mean More Than Being The World Champion! WOOOOO!" Flair wrote.

You can check out his Instagram post below:

Wrestling veteran reflects on Ric Flair's absence from WrestleMania 41

Despite reportedly being under an AEW contract, Ric Flair claimed he would stop John Cena from surpassing his record for the most World Championship wins at WrestleMania 41. However, the veteran was nowhere to be seen at The Showcase of the Immortals.

During a recent appearance on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, former WWE head writer and wrestling veteran Vince Russo stated that although many fans expected Flair to show up at WrestleMania 41, the wrestling promotion would not bring him back for the foreseeable future.

"Bro, there were a lot of people thinking we were gonna see [Ric] Flair [at WrestleMania 41]. I'm like, 'No way.' Bro, they're not gonna bring Flair back at this point in time. No way, bro," he said. [From 1:11:17 to 1:11:27]

You can check out the video below for Russo's comments:

Flair fought his last wrestling match in July 2022. He teamed up with his then-son-in-law Andrade to defeat Jeff Jarrett and Jey Lethal in a Tag Team Match.

