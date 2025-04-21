Ric Flair sends emotional message to Triple H

By Ankit Verma
Modified Apr 21, 2025 20:03 GMT
Ric Flair (left) and Triple H (Pictures courtesy: WWE.com)
Ric Flair (left) and Triple H [Pictures courtesy: WWE.com]

Wrestling legend Ric Flair has sent an emotional message to Triple H on social media following the latter's induction into the WWE Hall of Fame. The Game received the honor for the second time.

The WWE Head of Creative delivered an emotional speech during his HOF induction. The Game praised The Nature Boy and reflected on working with him as a part of Evolution. He referred to the 16-time World Champion as his hero and the greatest of all time.

Earlier today, Ric Flair took to his Instagram account to thank Triple H for his kind words. He posted a small part of the latter's speech and noted that Hunter's statement meant more than being a World Champion did to him.

"I Can’t Thank You Enough For These Kind Words Hunter @tripleh! Statements Made By Someone Who Has Attained Your Level Of Success Can Mean More Than Being The World Champion! WOOOOO!" Flair wrote.

You can check out his Instagram post below:

Wrestling veteran reflects on Ric Flair's absence from WrestleMania 41

Despite reportedly being under an AEW contract, Ric Flair claimed he would stop John Cena from surpassing his record for the most World Championship wins at WrestleMania 41. However, the veteran was nowhere to be seen at The Showcase of the Immortals.

During a recent appearance on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, former WWE head writer and wrestling veteran Vince Russo stated that although many fans expected Flair to show up at WrestleMania 41, the wrestling promotion would not bring him back for the foreseeable future.

"Bro, there were a lot of people thinking we were gonna see [Ric] Flair [at WrestleMania 41]. I'm like, 'No way.' Bro, they're not gonna bring Flair back at this point in time. No way, bro," he said. [From 1:11:17 to 1:11:27]

You can check out the video below for Russo's comments:

youtube-cover

Flair fought his last wrestling match in July 2022. He teamed up with his then-son-in-law Andrade to defeat Jeff Jarrett and Jey Lethal in a Tag Team Match.

About the author
Ankit Verma

Ankit Verma is a WWE news writer with over four years of experience in the writing field. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Physical Sciences, but his love and passion for writing and pro wrestling led him to create content about it.

He writes his articles putting himself in the readers’ shoes, making sure it’s as simply written, informative, and straight to the point as possible while being devoid of opinion. Ankit strives to present accurate information by ensuring the source is credible and cross-checking all facts and figures.

Ankit would have liked to have managed Kane during The Attitude Era, helping to take the Big Red Monster to greater heights than his brother/rival, The Undertaker. His favorite pro wrestler of all time is AJ Styles.

When Ankit is not writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys spending his time studying astronomy and playing cricket.

