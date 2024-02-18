Ric Flair sends heartfelt message to hospitalized former WWE star

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently sent a heartfelt message to a hospitalized former professional wrestler.

The name in question is Steve "Mongo" McMichael. The former NFL star had a successful career as a professional wrestler. Mongo performed as an in-ring talent and a commentator during his four-year stay at WCW. He was part of the Four Horsemen faction alongside Ric Flair, Arn Anderson, Dean Malenko, and Chris Benoit. Before his run with the World Championship Wrestling, the former WCW United States Champion made a couple of appearances for WWE (WWF at that time).

Mongo has been hospitalized to treat his recent UTI. His health condition is improving, and he is expected to be released from the hospital soon. In 2021, Steve McMichael revealed he was diagnosed with ALS. He has been dealing with various health problems since.

Former World Champion Ric Flair recently took to X to send a heartfelt message to his former stablemate McMichael. The Nature Boy posted a picture of himself alongside Mongo and revealed he was praying for the latter:

"Praying For You Mongo!!!" wrote Flair.

Ric Flair comments on Charlotte Flair's return from injury

Charlotte Flair tore her ACL, MCL, and Meniscus during a match against Asuka on the December 8 edition of SmackDown. The Queen had to undergo knee surgery and is expected to be out of action for quite a while before stepping inside the squared circle again.

Speaking to Casual Conversations, Ric Flair opened up about Charlotte Flair's injury. The WWE Hall of Famer claimed that his daughter's return from injury would be the greatest storyline of all time:

"She'll come back from this injury, it's stressing her out because she hasn't been hurt in a long time, but she's so muscled up. She'll come through the surgery, they'll put some stem cells in her, she'll come back, and it'll be the greatest storyline of all time. She and Bayley, IYO, Asuka. There are more people for her to wrestle. She has so much going on. I'm not knocking any of the other girls. Someone has to be the best, that's just the way it is," he said.

Charlotte Flair looks set to miss WrestleMania XL. It will be interesting to see how long she takes to complete her recovery and make her eventual return to in-ring action.

