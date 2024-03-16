Ric Flair sends The Rock a message after he takes apart Cody Rhodes on WWE SmackDown

The WWE Universe is buzzing after Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson delivered another scathing promo at Cody Rhodes on this week's WWE SmackDown. Ric Flair is also chiming in on the buzz.

The Great One is set to team with Roman Reigns to face Rhodes and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40. If Rock and Reigns lose the tag match, then all Bloodline members are banned from ringside on Night 2. If they win on Night 1, then the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on Night Two will be held under Bloodline Rules.

Tonight's live SmackDown episode saw The Rock perform a song with jabs at Rollins and Becky Lynch, The Rhodes Family, and others. Flair took to X after the segment and reached out to The Rock.

"My Friend @TheRock, You Are The Most Entertaining Motherf*cker In The Entire History Of The Wrestling Business And I've Seen Them All, Including Myself, But I Pale In Comparison! I'm So Thankful For Our Friendship & Respect. God Bless You! You Are The F*cking Man! WOOOOO!" Ric Flair wrote with the photo seen below.

The Rock's special SmackDown song had several hidden meanings as he also made a change to his unique entrance.

