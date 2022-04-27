"WWE made a package"- Ric Flair shares details of near-death experience, had a 5% chance of survival

Ric Flair has shared heartbreaking details about having a near-death experience in 2017.

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is considered by many to be one of the greatest wrestlers to ever step foot in the ring. The Nature Boy has done it all in the business and is one of the most decorated stars in history. The 73-year-old veteran has also faced a long list of health issues over the years.

Back in 2017, Flair suffered major health complications, including kidney failure. The former world champion recently appeared on The Pivot podcast and opened up on the same. As per Flair, WWE had a video package ready as there was a minimal chance of his survival.

“31 days later, I woke up in the ICU. For 13 days I was on life support. I had no memory for six months. I could remember going forward, but I had no memory of the past. They wrote me off. I was operated on Monday morning. The WWE made a package because it was, like, a 5% chance that I would make it through it. It makes you re-evaluate everything," Flair said. [H/T WrestlingNewsCo]

He added that despite the concern regarding his health, he will not stop enjoying life.

"But at the end of the day, I still think that if you’re not hurting anybody, and you’re certainly not being malicious, I don’t think it’s wrong to have fun. I’m not going to stop. I spent a year worrying that I was going to die every day. Once you’ve been that sick, I mean, all you do, and it’s kind of like getting over that anxiety, then you start feeling more comfortable."

The 16-time world champion was last seen on WWE TV in 2021 in a storyline alongside Lacey Evans.

Ric Flair will go down in history as an all-time great

When fans discuss the Mount Rushmore of pro wrestling, Flair's name is bound to come up in most conversations. The WWE legend has won a total of 16 world titles across several promotions. John Cena is the only other man to achieve the feat.

Flair has had an in-ring career spanning over fifty years. During this time, he has wrestled in NWA, WWE, IMPACT, and WCW, among various other promotions. The Nature Boy is also a two-time WWE Hall of Famer.

It is wonderful news that Ric Flair has overcome his health issues and is now in good spirits.

Where do you rank Flair in your list of all-time greats when it comes to pro wrestling? Let us know in the comments section below.

