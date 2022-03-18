Ric Flair displays Vince McMahon's old tweet to send a message to his haters 

Ric Flair recently responded to his critics by displaying a Vince McMahon tweet from 2017.

As one of the most celebrated names in professional wrestling, The Nature Boy also attracted many detractors throughout his career. While he left WWE last year, the legendary star has stated that he remains on good terms with the company's chairman and CEO, Vince McMahon.

Flair recently highlighted McMahon's praise for him back in 2017. Check out the WWE legend's tweet below:

Ric Flair® @RicFlairNatrBoy Behind Every Successful Person Lies A Pack Of Haters! WOOOOO! Behind Every Successful Person Lies A Pack Of Haters! WOOOOO! https://t.co/yIgk5C0u35

As seen above, Vince McMahon had praised Ric Flair on the heels of an ESPN '30 for 30' documentary episode about The Nature Boy.

Ric Flair "wouldn't be surprised" if Vince McMahon gets emotional at the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony

The Undertaker's long-awaited induction into the WWE Hall of Fame will finally happen this year in Dallas, Texas, on Friday, April 1. McMahon is set to induct his real-life friend, which is undoubtedly a moment that many fans are looking forward to.

Flair recently said on his Wooooo Nation Uncensored podcast that he wouldn't be surprised if the WWE Chairman tears up a little during his speech.

"Vince is able to articulate and do things that make everything just sound amazing. I'm sure the induction speech, he'll work on it. Ninety percent of it will be from the heart. I wouldn't be surprised if he didn't break down a little bit because 'Taker has meant that much to him and meant that much to the business." [37:48-38:15] [H/T - Danny Hart of Sportskeeda Wrestling]

McMahon has previously inducted three people into the Hall of Fame, with Stone Cold Steve Austin being one such name.

Flair, a two-time WWE Hall of Famer, received his first induction back in 2008. His second Hall of Fame induction came in 2012 as a member of the legendary Four Horsemen stable.

Edited by Kaushik Das