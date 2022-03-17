"I wouldn't be surprised" - Ric Flair thinks Vince McMahon could get emotional at upcoming WWE event

Ric Flair believes Vince McMahon might be reduced to tears when he inducts The Undertaker into the WWE Hall of Fame.

McMahon recently revealed that he will induct the WWE icon into the elite group of legends in Dallas, Texas on Friday, April 1. The WWE Chairman has only previously inducted three people into the Hall of Fame: James Dudley (1994), Steve Austin (2009), and Donald Trump (2013).

Flair, a two-time Hall of Famer, spoke on his Wooooo Nation Uncensored podcast about the possibility of McMahon getting emotional during his speech:

“Vince is able to articulate and do things that make everything just sound amazing. I’m sure the induction speech, he’ll work on it. Ninety percent of it will be from the heart. I wouldn’t be surprised if he didn’t break down a little bit because ‘Taker has meant that much to him and meant that much to the business.” [37:48-38:15]

WWE has confirmed that Queen Sharmell and Vader will also be among the Class of 2022 Hall of Fame inductees.

Ric Flair watched Vince McMahon induct Steve Austin in 2009

Steve Austin is widely regarded as one of the greatest superstars in WWE history. His rivalry with Vince McMahon is also considered to be among the best wrestling storylines of all time.

Given their success in WWE, Ric Flair is not surprised that McMahon decided to induct Austin and The Undertaker himself:

“Thinking back, I was in Houston when he inducted Steve Austin. There’s only a couple of guys in this business that get that mainline attention, and Steve and ‘Taker are equally as big a part of Vince’s life and WWE’s career... When Vince started going down Steve’s resume of box office and that, it was amazing.” [37:11-37:48]

The Undertaker retired from in-ring competition in 2020 after 30 years in WWE and 34 years in the wrestling business. His final match came at WrestleMania 36 when he defeated AJ Styles in a cinematic Boneyard match.

