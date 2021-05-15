Ric Flair reacts to rumor that top WWE star has left the company

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is confident Daniel Bryan will sign a new contract with the company.

Bryan recently lost a Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns on SmackDown. As per the match stipulation, the 39-year-old was “banished” from the show. It was later reported by Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp that Bryan’s contract has expired in real life, prompting speculation he could wrestle elsewhere.

Speaking to Conrad Thompson, Ric Flair mentioned that many of Bryan’s family members still work for WWE. For this reason, he believes the former WWE Champion will probably stay with the company.

“He doesn’t have an option,” Flair said. “He’s gotta go home with Brie [Brie Bella, Daniel Bryan’s wife]. That’s all speculation. He’s one of the nicest kids I’ve ever met in the business, and he would no more leave the WWE than no one. I would have a very difficult time believing he would leave the WWE. If he does, I’d be very surprised. That whole family and everybody is tied to the WWE. I was under the impression he wanted to go home and spend more time with the kids. I don’t know what he’s gonna do. Whatever he does, I wish him the best.”

As Ric Flair mentioned, Daniel Bryan previously said he wanted to spend more time with his family. Bryan has two children with recent WWE Hall of Fame inductee Brie Bella. Brie and Nikki Bella's mother, Kathy, is married to WWE's Head of Talent Relations, John Laurinaitis.

Ric Flair once questioned whether Daniel Bryan would succeed in WWE

Ric Flair, 72, still regularly appears on WWE television

Standing at five feet, eight inches, Daniel Bryan is one of the smallest world champions in WWE history.

WWE was often known as “the land of the giants” during Ric Flair’s 40-year career. As a result, the wrestling legend admitted he initially had doubts about Bryan's ability to succeed in Vince McMahon's company due to his height.

“He’s a great worker and, just being very honest with you, I did not think – I’ve said it before and gotten in trouble – that at his size he could make a difference, but he has,” Flair added. “He’s made a difference despite his size, and he really is a hell of a hand.”

Since joining WWE in 2010, Daniel Bryan has main-evented WrestleMania twice and won almost every major title in the company. He recently headlined the second night of WrestleMania 37 in a Triple Threat match against Edge and Roman Reigns.

