Ric Flair, Trish Stratus, Tonga Loa, and more WWE stars react to Charlotte Flair's heartbreaking post

Several current and former WWE personalities, including Ric Flair, Trish Stratus, and Tonga Loa, recently took to social media to react to Charlotte Flair's heartbreaking post. The Queen recently posted a message for her late younger brother Reid Flair.

After winning this year's Women's Royal Rumble Match, Charlotte Flair is currently focused on dethroning Tiffany Stratton as the WWE Women's Champion at WrestleMania 41. Leading up to their clash, Flair has buried Stratton multiple times on the microphone, and many people believe The Queen might add another title to her resume at this year's Show of Shows.

Charlotte Flair recently took to Instagram to send a heartbreaking message for her late younger brother, Reid Flair, who unfortunately passed away on March 29, 2013. Flair wrote that she missed her brother a lot. The star also mentioned that she was living her brother's dream at the moment and wished he were with her to witness how far she had come in her career.

Check out her Instagram post below:

Several current and former WWE personalities reacted with a like on Charlotte Flair's post, including Tonga Loa, Mickie James, Mia Yim, Damian Priest, Isla Dawn, Renee Paquette, Naomi, CM Punk, Matt Cardona, Chelsea Green, Mandy Rose, Jimmy Uso, and more.

Meanwhile, Ric Flair, Trish Stratus, Rey Mysterio, Adam Pearce, Alexa Bliss, Brie Bella, Kelly Kelly, Nikki Bella, Mark Henry, Torrie Wilson, and Natalya left wholesome comments on it.

Check out screenshots of stars' likes and comments below:

Screenshots of stars' likes and comments [Image credit: Charlotte Flair's Instagram]

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair is not slowing down anytime soon

During a recent interview with The Independent, Charlotte Flair said she was not planning on slowing down anytime soon. The Queen also set her eyes on the current iteration of the Women's Championship and the Women's World Championship, saying that she had never held either of the two titles before:

"I don’t plan on slowing down, that’s not why I came back. I haven’t held that title. It’s still something new, and so is [the Women’s World Title]. I was the inaugural RAW Women’s Champion, so these titles match my DNA. Every time one of those is raised... [it affects me], but I haven’t held those two," Flair said.

It remains to be seen who will come out on top between Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton at WWE WrestleMania 41.

