Ric Flair wants "great" WWE Superstar to win world title after returning from injury

WWE legend Ric Flair feels Cody Rhodes should be world champion once he returns from injury.

Rhodes has been out of action for over a month now from WWE after tearing his pectoral tendon during training. He's likely to be on the sidelines for nine months.

While speaking on his To Be The Man podcast, Flair said the crowd's reaction convinced him that Cody Rhodes would be a champion after returning. He praised The American Nightmare's look and the way he carries himself:

"Well, there again, if I'm thinking and seeing how well he was received. I mean he proved himself to be in that category of the word 'great.' He and Seth had some gangbuster matches. I may not see eye-to-eye with Seth Rollins, but he really did right by Cody. To me, I'd take him [Cody] through it and eventually make him a champion. He's got the look, because you know me, I'm a big fan of getting dressed up and all that (...) he carries himself like a businessman and champion. A lot of things about him I really like." (from 55:25 to 56:21)

The Nature Boy praised Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns' next opponent, but feels Cody Rhodes deserves a shot at Reigns' world title.

Cody Rhodes gave a recent update on his WWE return

Rhodes recently stated that his recovery has been a slow one, and it takes time for his specific injury to heal:

"After two weeks you feel like you're normal, but you're not. It's just tied to your bone on your arm and you have to let it actually form. So they're [WWE] going so slow with me because I think they're terrified I'm gonna try to do something."

The RAW star also teased a potential return from injury at Royal Rumble 2023, which will take place in January.

