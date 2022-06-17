Ric Flair calls on WWE to induct two Hall of Famers again

Ric Flair has criticized the WWE Hall of Fame and questioned why two of his former stablemates have not received individual inductions.

In 2012, The Four Horsemen (Arn Anderson, Barry Windham, J.J. Dillon, Ric Flair, and Tully Blanchard) joined the Hall of Fame as a faction. Flair is a two-time Hall of Famer, as he was also inducted individually in 2008. However, the other members have only been inducted once.

Speaking on the “Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling” podcast, The Nature Boy wondered why Anderson and Blanchard are not two-time inductees.

“Arn and Tully, they should be individually in the Hall of Fame,” Flair said. “If you’re looking at the people they put in lately… Jesus Christ, that’s a whole different subject. Tully and Arn were great individual workers, so was the variation being by themselves. It’s all politics: 50 percent ability, 50 percent politics.” [13:18-13:45]

Flair was the only two-time inductee before Booker T, Bret Hart, and Shawn Michaels joined WWE’s elite group for the second time in 2019. Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, and Sean Waltman have also become two-time Hall of Famers in recent years.

Why Ric Flair wants Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard to be inducted again

Although they are best known for their association with The Four Horsemen, Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard also achieved success outside of the legendary faction.

Between October 1988 and November 1989, the two men performed in WWE as The Brain Busters. The highlight of their run came at Saturday Night’s Main Event XXII when they ended Demoliton’s then-record tag title reign of 478 days.

Anderson and Blanchard also held the NWA World Tag Team Championship in 1987 and 1988 before joining WWE.

