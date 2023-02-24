Ric Flair on WWE possibly changing the WrestleMania 39 main event

Ric Flair would like to see Roman Reigns defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes in a one-on-one match at WrestleMania 39.

Sami Zayn lost to Reigns at Elimination Chamber in his hometown of Montreal last Saturday. Due to his popularity, many fans want the former Honorary Uce to be added to the upcoming Reigns vs. Rhodes match.

Flair spoke about WWE's WrestleMania 39 plans on his To Be The Man podcast. The two-time Hall of Famer explained why three-way title matches are not as effective as singles bouts:

"I've seen some and they can be really good, but it's not nearly as meaningful, especially in a three-way if the champion doesn't get beat," Flair said. "To me, that's not really changing a title. If you beat the third guy, then what are you doing? You didn't beat the champ." [17:45 – 18:08]

On this week's RAW, Zayn informed Kevin Owens that he still has aspirations to take down Reigns and The Bloodline. Owens refused to help his long-time friend and told him to align with Jey Uso instead.

Ric Flair shares his thoughts on WWE's current WrestleMania 39 main event

Cody Rhodes won the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match to book his spot in the main event of WrestleMania 39. The American Nightmare has made it his mission to become the first Rhodes family member to capture a WWE world title.

Ric Flair famously battled Cody's late father Dusty in the 1970s and 1980s. The 73-year-old wants Cody to dethrone Reigns, but he would also have no problem if The Tribal Chief retains:

"I think Cody deserves it, but Roman has done such an outstanding job that if they leave it on Roman, more power to him," Flair continued. "Sometimes they don't wanna take the momentum off something that's working so well, so people can be deceived by that too. But you and I [host Conrad Thompson] both wanna see [Cody win] because that's the one chip, as Cody would say, that his dad never got." [18:15 – 18:43]

Flair also discussed the possibility of John Cena facing a RAW Superstar at WrestleMania 39.

