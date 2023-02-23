Ric Flair on John Cena possibly facing WWE RAW Superstar at WrestleMania 39

WWE legend Ric Flair recently gave his thoughts on the possibility of John Cena returning to in-ring action soon.

The wrestler-turned-actor is due to appear on the March 6 episode of RAW in Boston, Massachusetts. It has been widely speculated that he could face current United States Champion Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39 on April 1-2.

On his To Be The Man podcast, Flair said Theory can benefit greatly from working with Cena:

"If there's a position that'll help the company and help an individual that he [Cena] likes, he's in. Theory wrestling John Cena makes Theory automatically a big player. Whether you think he is or not, he's getting to wrestle John Cena, and John Cena is a big deal." [From 10:57 – 11:20]

It is well known that Cena was Theory's childhood hero. The two were expected to face each other at SummerSlam 2022, but the match never materialized.

Ric Flair compares John Cena to The Rock and Steve Austin

In recent years, the likes of The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin have appeared at WrestleMania to add extra star power to the show.

Ric Flair expects John Cena to return at future WrestleMania events in the same way The Rock and Austin have in the past:

"John is in that category of when Austin comes back and Rock comes back. John Cena comes back, it's a big deal, and John is very giving. It's not about John Cena anymore. It's about what I can do to make the company better and be a company guy." [From 11:22 – 11:40]

Cena's latest match took place on December 30, 2022. He teamed up with Kevin Owens to defeat Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn on the final SmackDown episode of the year.

