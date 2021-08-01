Former WWE star reveals what happened when Alberto Del Rio forgot his lines

Ricardo Rodriguez says he often helped Alberto Del Rio remember his lines during their time working together in WWE.

Del Rio was one of WWE’s top stars during his two spells on the company’s main roster between 2010-2014 and 2015-2016. Rodriguez, who initially joined WWE as a wrestler, performed as Del Rio’s personal ring announcer for the first three years of the Mexican’s main-roster run.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Riju Dasgupta, Rodriguez recalled how Del Rio was still learning English during the early days of his WWE career.

“He’s a very intelligent person, he really is,” Rodriguez said. “But the language sometimes, especially when you’re learning it, you can see that I would kind of go behind his ear behind him and I would tell him the next little piece, and he would go like, ‘Okay, got it,’ and then he would keep going. But that’s what we would do. We would help each other, always help each other.”

Alberto Del Rio’s WWE success while working with Ricardo Rodriguez

Ricardo Rodriguez often caused distractions from ringside

Alberto Del Rio (w/Ricardo Rodriguez) won the WWE Championship (x2), World Heavyweight Championship (x2), Money in the Bank ladder match, and the Royal Rumble. He also won the United States Championship on two occasions without Rodriguez by his side.

Rodriguez, who left WWE in 2014, added that he “would love” to reunite with Del Rio in either WWE or AEW one day.

Del Rio recently said in another interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta that he is excited to return to wrestling. The 44-year-old has spent the last year away from the ring due to issues in his personal life.

