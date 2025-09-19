"Rich had no idea" - Seth Rollins opens up on fooling Rich Eisen about his injury

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins recently discussed his fake injury going into SummerSlam 2025. The Visionary recalled making a fool out of Rich Eisen during the storyline.After seemingly tweaking his knee at Saturday Night's Main Event in July 2025, Seth Rollins made a fool out of the whole world, making everybody around him and the fans believe that his injury was real. The big reveal happened at SummerSlam 2025 when he cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship from CM Punk. Before The Biggest Party of the Summer, Rollins was seen on crutches during his public appearances, including The Rich Eisen Show.During a recent interview with ESPN, The Visionary revealed that hosting The Rich Eisen Show was the perfect opportunity for him to make everyone believe he was legitimately injured.Rollins recalled going on the set of the show on crutches, making a fool out of everyone, including Rich Eisen, who thought The Vision leader was going to pull out of the show.&quot;I saw it [The Rich Eisen Show] as a perfect opportunity to be able to chase this narrative,&quot; Rollins said. &quot;If I was really hurt, I probably would still do it because it's such a big opportunity. I had to really crutch around his facility and fool his whole team into thinking that I was hurt. Rich had no idea. He texted my manager the night that it happened because he thought I was going to pull out. He was very thankful that I still wanted to do it, so he could go take his vacation. They didn't have to make alternate plans.&quot; [H/T ESPN] View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWWE legend John Cena was proud of Seth Rollins for keeping his fake injury a secretDuring a recent interview on Sports Illustrated, Seth Rollins revealed that John Cena reached out to check on his injury, and he managed to &quot;wiggle around,&quot; keeping the storyline a secret.Rollins added that the big reveal happened at WWE SummerSlam, Cena was proud of him for 'The Ruse of the Century.'&quot;John reached out, and I had to do my best to wiggle around it. But John and I are cut from the same cloth, so when he saw the final outcome, he was very happy; he was proud in a way. So I think at the end of the day it all works itself out.&quot;It will be interesting to see what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Seth Rollins' future as the WWE World Heavyweight Champion.