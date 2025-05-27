  • home icon
  • Rick Steiner sends a message to Paul Heyman during WWE RAW

By Abhilash Mendhe
Modified May 27, 2025 05:37 GMT
Paul Heyman, Rick Steiner, and Bron Breakker (via WWE's website)

WWE Hall of Famer Rick Steiner had a message for Paul Heyman after he made a bold statement earlier tonight. Heyman stated that "the future is now" while sharing a picture of his new faction involving Bron Breakker.

Bron Breakker aligned with Seth Rollins and Heyman after WrestleMania 41. At WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, a returning Bronson Reed joined the trio to a loud pop from the fans in attendance.

Ahead of tonight's edition of WWE RAW, Paul Heyman posted a photo of the new faction, calling it the future of WWE. Rick Steiner responded to Heyman's post mere minutes after RAW kicked off, with the following message:

"And it includes a Steiner."
At WrestleMania 41, Paul Heyman betrayed Roman Reigns and CM Punk in a matter of seconds, aligning with Seth Rollins in the process. The shocking alliance left the fans stunned. Breakker joined the duo shortly after by attacking Reigns and Punk on RAW after 'Mania.

The faction is now stronger than ever as Bronson Reed has joined forces with Rollins, and one wonders who will be able to stop the collective might of Rollins, Reed, and Breakker. Fans would love to see Reigns make a big return somewhere down the line and attempt to put down the faction.

Abhilash Mendhe

Abhilash Mendhe is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda with nearly five years of experience. He completed his MBA from the Symbiosis Institute of Telecom Management in 2016 and worked with multiple banking institutions, including Tech Mahindra. While he started writing WWE articles for Sportskeeda in 2019 as a hobby, it eventually became a significant part of his professional journey.

Abhilash checks his articles thrice before sending them to the editing team, ensuring his work is highly accurate and reliable.

He has interviewed prominent pro wrestling personalities like Noam Dar, Angry Miz Girl, Brendan Cobbina, and Jesse Lambert. Abhilash is a big fan of AEW star Orange Cassidy, as he believes the former International Champion’s on-screen gimmick of an extremely lazy guy resonates with him.

Given the opportunity to script WWE’s next big storyline, Abhilash would treat fans to the second installment of The Bloodline Civil War. He would book Roman Reigns to re-form The Bloodline with The Usos and Sami Zayn upon his comeback. The angle would see The Tribal Chief-led group go head-to-head with The Rock, Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Jacob Fatu in a blockbuster family feud.

When not reporting on pro wrestling, Abhilash likes to work out, go on walks, read, and explore new eateries.

Edited by Neda Ali
