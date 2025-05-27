Rick Steiner sends a message to Paul Heyman during WWE RAW

WWE Hall of Famer Rick Steiner had a message for Paul Heyman after he made a bold statement earlier tonight. Heyman stated that "the future is now" while sharing a picture of his new faction involving Bron Breakker.

Bron Breakker aligned with Seth Rollins and Heyman after WrestleMania 41. At WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, a returning Bronson Reed joined the trio to a loud pop from the fans in attendance.

Ahead of tonight's edition of WWE RAW, Paul Heyman posted a photo of the new faction, calling it the future of WWE. Rick Steiner responded to Heyman's post mere minutes after RAW kicked off, with the following message:

"And it includes a Steiner."

At WrestleMania 41, Paul Heyman betrayed Roman Reigns and CM Punk in a matter of seconds, aligning with Seth Rollins in the process. The shocking alliance left the fans stunned. Breakker joined the duo shortly after by attacking Reigns and Punk on RAW after 'Mania.

The faction is now stronger than ever as Bronson Reed has joined forces with Rollins, and one wonders who will be able to stop the collective might of Rollins, Reed, and Breakker. Fans would love to see Reigns make a big return somewhere down the line and attempt to put down the faction.

