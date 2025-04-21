Ricky Saints responds to critics of his first WWE title win (Exclusive)

Ricky Saints defeated Shawn Spears on the April 1 episode of WWE NXT to win the North American Championship. In an exclusive interview, the 35-year-old addressed people who thought his title victory came too early in his WWE career.

Ad

Saints joined WWE in February after five years in AEW. On April 19, he successfully defended the North American Championship against Ethan Page in the first match on the Stand & Deliver main show.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Saints questioned why some fans wanted his title win to happen at a later date:

"Yeah, I mean, is it any surprise to anybody? It's definitely not a surprise to me. It happened a lot quicker than most people thought, but my question is what is the timeframe that these things are supposed to happen? When you're talented, when you believe in yourself, and you have the vision already, why is there a timeframe? It can happen within a day's time." [From 01:04 – 01:26]

Ad

Trending

Ad

Watch the video above to hear Saints' thoughts on whether he could face Seth Rollins in a dream match on the main roster.

Ricky Saints explains the origin of his WWE name

Before joining WWE, Ricky Saints performed under his real name Ricky Starks elsewhere in the wrestling business.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The NXT talent chose his new WWE surname because he wanted to pay homage to the New Orleans Saints NFL team.

"Well, you know, you go to the court, you put a different name down, and it's legal," Saints joked. "That's what the judge said, 'It's fine.' Yes [named based on hometown], actually, yes, it was. I'm from New Orleans, obviously, so it's always good to give a good nod to where I'm from, obviously." [From 0:24 – 0:48]

Ad

Saints has been close friends with Cody Rhodes for several years. In the same interview, he opened up about possibly going one-on-one with the former Undisputed WWE Champion.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use Ricky Saints' quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Danny Hart Danny Hart is a journalist who has been reporting on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda since 2017. He grew up as a massive fan of football/soccer and wrestling, leading him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before assuming his current role, Hart worked as a football writer at Goal.com between 2009 and 2016. He prides himself on writing original content that is fact-based and highly accurate. Hart thoroughly proofreads his work before submitting it and relies only on credible sources for information.



Hart’s favorite pro wrestler is The Undertaker. He admires the 2022 WWE Hall of Famer’s ability to reinvent his character and remain relevant across his decades-long career. If given the keys to WWE’s creative department, he would bring back The Phenom for a farewell bout against AJ Styles in a stadium full of fans. Not only that, but he would love to have the multi-time world champion’s greatest rivals seated at ringside for the spectacle.



When not watching and covering sports, Hart enjoys long-distance running, playing video games, and listening to audiobooks and podcasts. Know More

Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.