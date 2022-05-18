Ricky Steamboat provides health update after WWE Hall of Famer claimed he's "having issues"

WWE legend Ricky Steamboat has provided an update on his health after Jake Roberts claimed that the former was unwell.

'The Snake' claimed on a recent edition of the DDP Snakepit podcast that Ricky is having health issues. He also recalled an iconic spot where the former planted Steamboat with a DDT on a concrete floor. Roberts stated that the incident haunts him as he is worried that The Dragon might be facing health issues because of the move.

Appearing recently in a Highspots Superstore virtual auctions session, Ricky Steamboat said that people have been concerned about his health since Roberts' comments.

He further went on to highlight that he does not have any health issues and that the doctors are pleased with his condition.

“I just want to assure everybody that I don’t [have health issues]. I’m 69. I just have the normal stuff – a little arthritis in the shoulders and knees [from] years of wrestling. I do a physical every six months, blood tests every six months, and my doctor is surprised at how well everything is. My cholesterol, blood pressure, liver and all the stuff on the inside that you can’t see [is healthy]. My doctor says I’m like a 35-year-old,” The Dragon aaid. [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Ricky Steamboat dismisses in-ring return rumors

Recent speculation about the 69-year-old's in-ring return against Ric Flair has been made after the latter announced his return to the ring.

Steamboat has had a legendary series of matches in his career against 16-time world champion Ric Flair. With The Nature Boy recently announcing that he will be making his in-ring return for Jim Crockett Promotions on July 31st, The Dragon's name has also been included in the mix.

However, the WWE Hall of Famer has put all speculation to bed. During the same virtual auctions session, Ricky Steamboat said that despite the good payday, he doesn't want to tarnish fans' memory of him.

I don't want to tarnish the memory that the fans have of me. It'd be a good payday, sure, but I don't want them thinking, ‘Maybe he should have stayed retired.’ You know, I could get out there and maybe pull it off and say, ‘Well, you know, for a guy who’s 69 years old, he sure did pretty good,’ but that's the double-edged sword right?" Steamboat said. [H/T Fightful]

Ricky Steamboat enjoyed an illustrious wrestling career all the way from 1976 to 2009. He competed in the NWA, WWE, WCW, and NJPW. During his time, he also won the NWA World Heavyweight Championship and the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

