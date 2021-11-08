Ricochet criticizes WWE over Survivor Series team selection process?

The entire build-up to WWE Survivor Series, or lack thereof, has been widely criticized by fans, and now partially by Ricochet.

Despite Survivor Series just a short time away, WWE has made no effort in mentioning the pay-per-view, nor has the interband warfare theme played out like it usually does.

Ricochet, who was recently drafted to SmackDown, called out WWE and questioned why there were no qualifying matches to determine a spot on the respective brand's Survivor Series teams:

Ricochet @KingRicochet What happened to qualifying matches 🤔 What happened to qualifying matches 🤔

The RAW and SmackDown men and women's teams for the traditional five-on-five Survivor Series matches were simply announced with no build. To add to it, if WWE goes with the "Interbrand" warfare storyline, it makes little sense as the WWE Draft was only a month ago. So why would superstars be loyal to their new brand all of a sudden?

Take the RAW men's team, for instance. It's entirely comprised of superstars who were only recently drafted from SmackDown to RAW. The teams look as follows:

Men's RAW Team: Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Finn Balor, Rey Mysterio, and Dominik Mysterio.

Men's SmackDown Team: Drew McIntyre, King Woods, Jeff Hardy, Happy Corbin, and Sami Zayn.

Women's RAW Team: Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Carmella, and Queen Zelina

Women's SmackDown Team: Sasha Banks, Shayna Baszler, Shotzi Blackhart, Natalya, and Aliyah.

Does Ricochet deserve a spot in the SmackDown Survivor Series team?

One could argue that Ricochet would have been a better addition to the SmackDown Men's Survivor Series team than Happy Corbin or Jeff Hardy. Ricochet hasn't had much momentum, nor has he had screen time lately.

While he will be hoping to change that on SmackDown, only time will tell how things play out. With regards to Survivor Series, Ricochet should have been allowed to qualify at the very least. The same applies to the rest of the roster who missed out and weren't handpicked for Survivor Series.

