Ricochet requests help from current WWE champion ahead of RAW

WWE Superstar Ricochet has sent a message ahead of the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW.

The reigning NXT Champion, Ilja Dragunov, is known for his ferocious and intense displays in the ring. Surprisingly, his training routine mirrors the same level of intensity. A recent viral clip captured him using a skipping rope, inspiring many to attempt replicating it, including none other than The One and Only, Ricochet.

The former Intercontinental Champion recently shared a video of himself attempting Dragunov's routine, expressing the need for guidance from the Russian star to improve his skills.

"Yo, @UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR you gotta help me get better! ✊🏽," Ricochet wrote.

Check Ricochet's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Former WWE writer wants Ricochet to form an alliance with CM Punk

Ricochet has consistently been recognized as one of the premier high-flyers in the world of pro wrestling for many years. Despite his prowess, he has encountered challenges in solidifying his presence in the WWE main event scene.

In a recent episode of Writing with Russo, Vince Russo proposed a strategy to boost Ricochet's standing. He recommended that Ricochet align himself with CM Punk as his right-hand man.

Additionally, he advised WWE to rebrand the 35-year-old star, altering his name and outfitting him in a suit for a fresh and impactful persona.

"What's his real name? Go with the real name. Like you said, put him in a suit. That would be tremendous. There you go. Put him in a suit, Trevor Mann, 'Ricochet was a video game play, bro, what a joke that was, wasn't it?' You could create so many people; that would be tremendous," Russo said.

Ricochet has been absent from television programming after sustaining a concussion during a RAW match in November of last year. Nevertheless, he has made a comeback to in-ring action, participating in recent live events.

Would you like to see Ricochet return during the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match? Let us know in the comments section below.

Is Dolph Ziggler going to AEW next? We asked him right here.