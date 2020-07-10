Ricochet responds to Edge's comments on him

Former US Champion Ricochet replies to Edge's comments.

Former WWE Champion Edge had stated that he wanted a match with Ricochet.

Ricochet has solidified himself as one of the best in-ring athletes in WWE today. While the former NXT North American Champion Ricochet might not be getting the push he was a year back, he is still an important part of RAW.

Recently during an interview with Cheap Heat podcast, Edge had stated that he wants to face Ricochet once his program with Randy Orton is over. The Rater R Superstar had gone on to say that 'he would die' to get in the ring with the high-flyer.

Ricochet Tweeted a response to Edge's praise and said that he can wait for this match to happen.

Hey @EdgeRatedR I’m ready whenever you finish with Randy. I can wait. 🤘🏽#OnThisDay!! Q — Pretty Ricky (@KingRicochet) July 10, 2020

Edge had originally said that he wanted to face Seth Rollins. He also put over Cesaro and AJ Styles, saying that he would want to work with those two. He also took the names of Matt Riddle and former US Champion Shinsuke Nakamura.

However, he had the biggest praise for Ricochet, saying that he would love to work with Ricochet.

"Yeah, there’s Rollins, that’s a gimme. There’s AJ Styles. A guy like Cesaro, a guy like Shinsuke, Matt Riddle. I look at a guy like Ricochet - oh my God - I’d die to get in the ring with him."

What does Ricochet's future hold?

A match with Edge would surely put The One and Only Ricochet back on the map. Ricochet is currently part of a tag-team with Cedric Alexander. Even though Ricochet is a former US Champion and was touted as the next breakout star, he has become an enhancement talent now.

Over the past few weeks on RAW, Ricochet, and Alexander have been feuding with MVP and Bobby Lashley. It is possible that Ricochet may be in for a singles run again as WWE is teasing split between Alexander and Ricochet. MVP has been trying to convince Alexander to join his faction and turn him against Ricochet.

If Alexander does go heel then a feud between Ricochet and Alexander would help them both get some prominence on Monday Night RAW.