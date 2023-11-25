Ricochet reveals why fan asked to move in, unfinished business with WWE Hall of Famer

Ricochet has revealed the interesting reason why one WWE fan wanted to be roommates with him. The fan wanted to follow in the footsteps of the RAW high-flyer.

Pro wrestlers often find themselves in unique situations with fans, while some are good, there are some bad interactions. We've seen fans stop the show by rushing the ring, but we've also seen them do really cool things for the athletes they admire. There's no denying that fans play a major role in the world of wrestling, especially the WWE Universe.

Ricochet has been wrestling for just over 20 years, and that level of experience guarantees some interesting responses when WWE sends him for interviews. The 35-year-old grappler recently spoke with Inside The Ropes for their "20 Questions With..." feature, and he was asked about the weirdest fan request he's ever received.

"I had someone ask if they could move in with me to learn my skills and techniques and stuff for a year. They were like, 'Maybe I'll move in with him and learn...' It's funny to read those messages," Ricochet said.

Ricochet did not elaborate on whether he allowed the fan to move in, but it's safe to say the request was denied, as the former WWE Intercontinental Champion shares a home with Samantha Irvin.

Irvin and Ricochet confirmed their relationship in November 2021, then became engaged to be married on January 10th of this year. Their love has been used in on-screen storylines, and they were featured on WWE Tattooed, seen above.

Ricochet reveals unfinished business with WWE Hall of Famer

The Future of Flight also confirmed that he is not finished with Rey Mysterio, who is currently on the injured list while recovering from surgery.

The aforementioned "20 Questions With..." interview included a question on Ricochet's all-time dream opponent. He revealed that this title would go to Mysterio, and made an apparent reference to their Lucha Underground days.

"Honestly, I already wrestled him: Rey Mysterio. In WWE, I would still like to get a singles match with Rey. I think he and I have some business that needs to be settled. Not necessarily serious business, but I think everyone knows what I am hinting at...," he said.

Expand Tweet

The first-ever singles match between the two came during Part 3 of Lucha Underground's Ultima Lucha Dos in early 2016. Mysterio defeated the wrestler then-known as Prince Puma, not long after they held they held the Lucha Underground Trios Tag Team Championship with Dragon Azteca Jr.

Mysterio vs. Ricochet took place one more time as the former WCW Cruiserweight Champion picked up the win at WCPW Stacked in August 2017.

What is the craziest fan incident you've seen? What is your favorite memory of Ricochet? Sound off in the comments below!