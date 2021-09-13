Riddle gives his verdict on the WWE Championship match; Bobby Lashley responds

Bobby Lashley is set to defend his WWE championship on Monday Night RAW against Randy Orton. Riddle shared his verdict on the match.

In a video uploaded by WWE, Riddle stated he'd be supporting The Viper to come out of the match as the victor and expects him to beat Lashley with the RKO.

"So, if you're wondering what The Bro's pick is for Randy, the stallion against Bobby, my pick is of course, Randy. Now, I think he's gonna do it in tremendous and devastating fashion with the three most dangerous letters in all of sports entertainment, the R-K-O," Riddle said.

Bobby Lashley responded to Riddle's claims

Lashley responded to the video on Twitter, asking the WWE Universe to root for him.

The @WWE Universe better be pulling for me tomorrow. Having my #WWETitle anywhere near this guy would be a travesty, bro 🙄🙄 https://t.co/fNqn06lJDn — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) September 13, 2021

The match came together last week on RAW when The Almighty challenged The Legend Killer to a one-on-one match. The latter said he would accept the challenge only if the WWE championship was on the line.

The bout was originally set for Extreme Rules but was later preponed to RAW. The show features a stacked card including a US title Open challenge as well.

It will mark only the second televised one-on-one match between the two superstars, the first being 14 years ago on ECW, where Lashley walked out as the victor.

The Apex Predator will be on the hunt for his 15th World Championship, which will make him the sole bearer of the number 3 position on the all-time list of most world titles, just behind John Cena and Ric Flair.

Lashley and MVP are also number one contenders for the RAW Tag Team Championships. It will be interesting to see when the match will take place.

