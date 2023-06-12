"Riddle? Really?", "Stale" - WWE Universe pushing for 8-time champion to be added to Money in the Bank ladder match

Matt Riddle is currently an interesting name on the WWE roster, with fan reactions having become polarized. While some absolutely love The Original Bro, others find him annoying. The ex-UFC star will compete on Monday night this week against Damian Priest in a Money in the Bank qualifying match.

However, fans seem hell-bent on witnessing Cody Rhodes win this year's contract so that The American Nightmare can jump back in the hunt for Roman Reigns' championship. Considering the two are on separate brands, the WWE Universe might to have a point.

If Rhodes does not win the annual ladder match, the only way the RAW Superstar might challenge Reigns for the title at WrestleMania 40 is by winning the Royal Rumble for the second straight year. That, too, is not out of the realm of possibility.

Here are some fan reactions to Cody Rhodes not getting an opportunity to qualify for the multi-man contest at the upcoming premium live event:

Mike @m_i_k_e_7 @JustAlyxCentral Great that means they're gonna give us a bs rematch at mania with obvious ending .. stale @JustAlyxCentral Great that means they're gonna give us a bs rematch at mania with obvious ending .. stale

Chris1414 @Chris14149 @JustAlyxCentral With ratings being exposed after summer, will WWE regret not having Cody beat Roman similar to the ending of Starrcade 97 with the slow break up of NWO and nothing after that with story fatigue? @JustAlyxCentral With ratings being exposed after summer, will WWE regret not having Cody beat Roman similar to the ending of Starrcade 97 with the slow break up of NWO and nothing after that with story fatigue?

Fynn @Fynn24453373 @JustAlyxCentral Surprisingly quiet ladder match but im not bothered about it. It always used to be for elevating mid card guys to a better level and I'm glad we can reinforce this again. No matter who wins out of these 5 (assuming Butch qualifies) and Riddle/Priest, somebodys getting pushed @JustAlyxCentral Surprisingly quiet ladder match but im not bothered about it. It always used to be for elevating mid card guys to a better level and I'm glad we can reinforce this again. No matter who wins out of these 5 (assuming Butch qualifies) and Riddle/Priest, somebodys getting pushed

KJ-Livin' My Best Life @Kvblaz16



So it really does appear they are saving a possible rematch with Roman for Philadelphia...



I think Roman will be fine, but I don't know how long Cody can stay hot. @JustAlyxCentral I sort of knew that. Especially when it came out that Cody vs Brock III (LAME!) was announced a few weeks ago.So it really does appear they are saving a possible rematch with Roman for Philadelphia...I think Roman will be fine, but I don't know how long Cody can stay hot. @JustAlyxCentral I sort of knew that. Especially when it came out that Cody vs Brock III (LAME!) was announced a few weeks ago. So it really does appear they are saving a possible rematch with Roman for Philadelphia...I think Roman will be fine, but I don't know how long Cody can stay hot.

Cody Rhodes is currently continuing the broken arm storyline following his loss to Brock Lesnar at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia. The American Nightmare has issued an open challenge to The Beast that is yet to be answered.

Meanwhile, Rhodes and Dominik Mysterio sent the wrestling world into a frenzy following their in-ring promo segment during Miz TV last week. It'd be interesting if WWE capitalizes on the momentum they have and books a match between the two.

Update on plans for Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar at WWE SummerSlam

Ahead of The Biggest Part Of The Summer, reports have indicated that the upcoming battle between The American Nightmare and The Beast Incarnate is going to be a Texas Bull Rope Match. While it isn't a sure thing, the stipulation makes perfect sense. Especially if Rhodes is going over in their third chapter.

The contest was made famous by the 37-year-old's father, Dusty Rhodes. The late Hall of Famer even wrestled his final match in WWE 16 years ago against Randy Orton in a Texas Bull Rope Match.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists "I think it's important that the title not go to Cody (Rhodes) because I think what Cody is going through in this series Brock Lesnar is giving him the credential, so that when he does — everyone will feel like he deserved it,"



- Mick Foley

(via Foley is Pod) "I think it's important that the title not go to Cody (Rhodes) because I think what Cody is going through in this series Brock Lesnar is giving him the credential, so that when he does — everyone will feel like he deserved it," - Mick Foley(via Foley is Pod) https://t.co/vpC1BoEtG9

Considering this year's Money in the Bank ladder match features only superstars who have not held a world championship before, Rhodes seems fitting for the contest. He last competed for the MITB briefcase and nearly won back in 2013. Meanwhile, there is also word on the rumor mill that a surprise return, in the form of Logan Paul, could be a last-minute addition.

Recently, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray discussed the possibility of Cody Rhodes winning the World Heavyweight Championship. The Attitude Era star believes The American Nightmare could still get his rematch against Roman Reigns. Read more here.

Would you like to see Cody Rhodes compete at the upcoming UK show? If so, which match would you like to see him in? Sound off in the comments section below.

