WWE fans spot interesting trend ahead of this year’s Money in the Bank premium live event

The men's and women's Money in the Bank ladder matches are slowly taking shape at the minute, with qualifying matches taking place weekly on WWE RAW and SmackDown.

The high-stakes ladder bouts will take place on July 1, 2023. Meanwhile, several male superstars have qualified for the contest, including Butch, LA Knight, Ricochet, Santos Escobar, and Shinsuke Nakamura.

It's worth noting that several fans have picked up on the fact that no former WWE world champions are in the men's match this year.

Traditionally, the Money in the Bank Ladder Match allowed mid-card stars to step up to the main event level. It appears that the company could have reverted to this format ahead of this year's premium live event.

Who will be the final star in the WWE Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match?

Several fans are seemingly pushing for Cody Rhodes to be the final entrant in the WWE Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Rhodes' inclusion would make sense since he himself is yet to win a world championship in the company.

The performers in the men's match have some accolades of their own as former NXT, United States, Cruiserweight, and NXT UK Champions. But it appears that all of them are participating in the match, hoping to secure a shot against current world champions Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns.

After all, there was once a time when Rollins was part of the Money in the Bank Ladder Match and completed one of the most famous cash-ins back at WrestleMania 31. The Visionary was successful in winning gold after pinning Roman Reigns in a triple-threat match that also included Brock Lesnar.

Who do you think will be the final entrant in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

