Rikishi gives Bloodline member a new nickname

WWE legend Rikishi has given a new nickname to a member of The Bloodline. The heel faction has become very powerful on WWE SmackDown.

The Bloodline will be in action in multiple matches at WrestleMania 40. Jimmy Uso will be battling Jey Uso in a singles match. Jey departed the faction after his brother betrayed him at SummerSlam last year. Roman Reigns and The Rock will be teaming up to battle Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. The Tribal Chief will also be defending his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against The American Nightmare on Night 2. Solo Sikoa is not currently scheduled for a bout at The Show of Shows.

In real life, Rikishi is the father to Solo Sikoa and The Usos. The legend took to his Instagram today to share a new nickname for The Enforcer.

"PARAMOUNT CHIEF! @solosikoa Noted !!" he wrote.

Rikishi on if he will ever return to WWE to fix The Bloodline

The Bloodline was once the most dominant faction in WWE, but the group became fractured after the Tribal Combat at SummerSlam. Jey Uso had a chance to win the title and become The Head of the Table, but Jimmy Uso betrayed him.

Jey Uso also recently had another opportunity to become champion when he battled Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship on WWE RAW. Jimmy Uso interfered in that match as well, and the two brothers will be squaring off at WrestleMania XL.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, the WWE Hall of Famer dodged the question when asked if he would return to the company to help the faction. However, the 58-year-old whispered to the legendary journalist that he could not say anything "until the time was right."

"Well, I'd have to go [presses finger to lips]," Rikishi said. "I'd have to go silent on that." [2:44 – 2:52]

Jey Uso has shared that he views the chance to battle his brother at WWE WrestleMania XL as a dream match and claimed that their storyline will be unlike anything else.

The Wiseman of The Bloodline, Paul Heyman, claimed Roman Reigns had no idea that Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa were going to attack Main Event Jey this week on the red brand. It will be interesting to see if The Bloodline can get on the same page ahead of the biggest show of the year next month in Philadelphia.

