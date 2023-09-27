Rikishi reacts to Bloodline's Fastlane match announcement

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi has reacted to The Bloodline's match for Fastlane next weekend.

Fastlane 2023 will air live from Indianapolis on October 7. John Cena will look to pick up the victory when he battles Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso of The Bloodline in a Handicap match. The bout was originally supposed to be a tag team match, but that changed this past Friday night on SmackDown.

AJ Styles and John Cena were scheduled for a contract signing segment with The Bloodline on this past Friday's episode of SmackDown to make their tag team match official for Fastlane. However, Sikoa and Uso brutally attacked Styles backstage and beat Cena in the ring to close the show.

As of now, Cena does not have a partner, and it is being advertised as a Handicap match at next weekend's premium live event.

Rikishi is the father of The Usos and Solo Sikoa, and the legend took to his Instagram story to react to the match announcement for Fastlane. The 57-year-old shared the match graphic on his Instagram, as seen in the image below.

Rikishi reacts to the Fastlane match.

WWE legend Rikishi honors Bray Wyatt

Rikishi paid tribute to Bray Wyatt following his untimely passing on last month.

Bray Wyatt passed away due to a heart attack on August 24 at just 36 years old. Wyatt was one of the most creative minds in the industry, and his life ended far too soon.

Following Wyatt's passing, Rikishi shared a heartfelt message to the Rotunda family and disclosed that Bray Wyatt was one of his favorite wrestlers in the company.

"@thesamoandynasty extends its condolences to Rotunda’s family, The world of pro wrestling has loss an amazing talented down to earth good uce here. Bray was one of my fav big man wrestlers of @wwe #RIPUce 🕊️ easy til we meet again," he wrote.

LA Knight was reportedly supposed to rescue John Cena at the end of last week's episode of WWE SmackDown but was forced to miss the show due to illness. Only time will tell if The Megastar will make it back in time to be Cena's partner in the tag team match against The Bloodline next weekend at WWE Fastlane.

Who would you want to be Cena's partner if LA Knight is unavailable for WWE Fastlane? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Who was Rhea Ripley's first crush? Find out here.