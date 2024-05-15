Rikishi reacts to female star doing the stinkface; it's not Rhea Ripley

Rikishi recently reacted to a female star doing one of his popular moves, the stinkface. The maneuver was made famous by the Anoa'i family veteran during the early 2000s.

The stinkface has recently been used by Rhea Ripley, who went viral for doing the move at a recent live event. Up-and-coming NXT sensation Lola Vice has also used the move on NXT TV. Apart from WWE stars, the move is executed by many outside the company, including popular indie star Viva Van.

Van was trained by Rikishi and recently she attempted the Stinkface move at an independent show to which the Anoa'i family member reacted with a short message on Twitter/X.

"That part back that thang up @HellBentVixen #VivaVan," wrote the former Intercontinental Champion.

Check out the veteran's tweet here.

Rikishi talked about the new Bloodline

In recent weeks, The Bloodline has undergone major changes with the addition of Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa.

On the SmackDown after WrestleMania XL, Solo Sikoa seemingly took over the leadership of The Bloodline and added Tama Tonga, who replaced Jimmy Uso. At Backlash France, Tonga Loa joined the faction after assisting Sikoa and Tonga in their tag team match against Kevin Owens and Randy Orton.

Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa are quite popular outside the company. Speaking on the Off the Top podcast, Rikishi spoke about the addition of Sons of Haku.

"Man, I say The Bloodline just got even stronger, don't you? I mean, we all know the legendary Haku what this man can do and you know when you got those two kids' son, but once again, Bloodline is the timeline. I love how they're able to, step right into that position right now. It's not like those boys are not ready, Tama and Loa. They've been big superstars in Japan for many years," said the Hall of Famer.

According to reports, Jacob Fatu has also signed with WWE and could be the next member joining The Bloodline. It will be interesting to see how Roman Reigns will react once he returns from his hiatus.